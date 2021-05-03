Khloé Kardashian Just DM’d Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Mistress & Here’s What She Said

Comparing notes. Khloé Kardashian and Sydney Chase DM’d amid Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. Sydney, an Instagram model who claimed to have an affair with Tristan while he and Khloé were still together, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 2, to reveal that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had contacted her about her allegations.

Sydney posted a since-deleted screenshot on her Instagram Story, which showed that Khloé had sent her two direct messages on Instagram. “Hey Sydney, this is Khloé,” the first message read. In a second message, Khloé told Sydney, “I would appreciate if our conversation can remain confidential” with a prayer hands emoji. The screenshot was reposted by The Shade Room.

Sydney didn’t reveal what she and Khloé talked about, but it’s assumed that the Good American founder reached out to know more about the model’s alleged affair with her boyfriend. Rumors of Tristan’s infidelity started when Sydney claimed in an episode of the “No Jumper” podcast on April 22 that she and Tristan had a romantic relationship while he was still with Khloé. “It was a peek-a-boo dick but baby it was good,” Sydney said when one of her friends asked her about sex with Tristan.

Sydney then claimed that Tristan told her that he was single and no longer with Khloé. “I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore,” she said. She also alleged that the two “talked and hung out” on several occasions.

In a TikTok video on Monday, April 26, Sydney doubled down on the claims that Tristan cheated on Khloé with her. “Yes the Tristan rumors are true,” she wrote on her TikTok. In the video, Sydney said that Tristan last contacted her on April 13, the day after his and Khloé’s daughter True’s 3rd birthday. She also told viewers that Tristan messaged her after her claims on the “No Jumper” podcast. “The last time we had contact—besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter’s birthday party,” she said.

In a past Instagram Live in April 2021, Sydney claimed that Tristan told her that Khloé wasn’t “his type. “Tristan literally said, ‘Yes baby I like that. I want to see what they look like. I’m curious. You got me excited to come back,'” Sydney said at the time, forgetting that she was on an Instagram Live with her friend. “Oh yeah, this is on Live. I’m about to fuck myself in the ass. Oh well, it’s fine.”

She continued, “Apparently Khloé is not his type but I’m his type. He wanted the status and be able to keep that status but I looked just like his ex and am his type [like] his baby mama…But he just called me and told me, ‘You’re what I like’ and I’m like, ‘You’re with someone.’ There’s no way she doesn’t know.”