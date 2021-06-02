Khloé Is Threatening to Sue a Woman Claiming That Tristan Is the Father of Her Kid

Taking action. Khloé Kardashian threatened to sue Tristan Thompson’s ex Kimberly Alexander for claiming that the NBA player is the father of the model’s son.

TMZ reported on Wednesday, June 2, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s lawyer, Lynda Goldman, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Kimberly after she posted an alleged fake DM from Khloé asking for a paternity test for Kimberly’s son. “You put words in her mouth that she never said and that she wouldn’t say. You faked the whole thing. And you have now publicly admitted it,” Khloé’s lawyer wrote in the letter, which was obtained by TMZ.

The drama started this week when Kimberly took to her Instagram Stories to post a screenshot of an alleged DM from Khloé, where the E! personality called Tristan a “liar” and asked for a paternity test. “Hey. Let’s talk. Listen at this point I really want to get this resolved. I’m not trying to drag this any longer,” the alleged message read. “How can we set up a second test and be done with this. We all know T is a liar how can we do this and put it behind us?” The screenshot also showed Khloé’s Instagram profile picture and verified blue check mark. Kimberly captioned the post with, “Sister wife now that ur exposed?? @khloekardashian I’m not the one so let’s be nice.”

According to a source for The Daily Mail, Kimberly photoshopped the screenshot to look like the DM came from Khloé when it really came from Kimberly herself. “Kimberly’s doctored it to make it look like Khloe DM’d her, but Khloe never did,” the insider said. “In fact, she has been messaging Khloe, and Khloe has not been responding to recent DMs and tags by Kimberly.” The Daily Mail also published a screenshot of Kimberly’s messages to Khloé, which shows that the alleged DM was originally written by Kimberly. The screenshot also shows several other messages that Khloé didn’t respond to, including one where Kimberly claimed to have sex tape with Tristan. “I can’t wait till the real news comes out u can’t pay off the blogs for the sextape that will be leaked,” Kimberly allegedly wrote.

In the cease-and-desist letter to Kimberly, Khloé’s lawyer revealed that Kimberly’s son was 7 years old when she asked Tristan for a paternity test. According to Khloé’s attorney, Tristan took the test twice, and both times the results determined that he was not the father of Kimberly’s son. Kimberly, for her part, claims that the results were doctored because the lab that processed them is a “Kardashian-affiliated facility.” Khloé’s lawyer denied the claims. “It is no such thing. It is one of the most reputable labs in the country, and your own lawyers approved it and accepted the test results,” the cease-and-desist letter read.

This is Khloé’s second cease-and-desist letter to Kimberly. Tristan, for his part, also sent Kimberly a cease-and-desist letter through his attorney, Marty Singer, in May 2020. In the letter, Tristan claimed that he took the test at a reputable lab approved by both parties. In her recent cease-and-desist letter, TMZ reports that Khloé demands that Kimberly stop defaming and harassing her on social media or face a lawsuit.

TMZ reported in May 2020 that Tristan admitted to having a “one-night stand” with Kimberly during his rookie NBA season from 2011 to 2012. TMZ also reported that Tristan denies being the father of Kimberly’s child as the 5-year-old would be too young given the timeline of their hookup, which occurred before he started dating Khloé.