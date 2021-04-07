Apparently, Khloé Kardashian Is Into Just One Kind Of Bikini This Summer

Scroll To See More Images

There are some things that never go out of style. You know—those pieces you can pull out year after year that still feel fresh. I’m talking about your favorite little black dress, a good pair of pumps and a classic string bikini. In fact, tons of celebs—namely, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan—have been obsessed with them for years. In particular, Khloé Kardashian has been rocking string bikinis on the ‘Gram like nobody’s business.

You probably have a few string bikinis hidden away in that one bag of swimsuits gathering dust in the back of your closet. And you probably forgot about them, opting instead for wear whatever trendy style is hottest at any given moment. But allow me to make a case to pull out those old triangle tops for summer 2021. Why, you ask? Because they’re so freaking flattering and so easy to style. And Kardashian approved!

Just ask Khloé Kardashian, who seems to exclusively rock a series of string bikinis whenever she jets off on vacation. Whether she opts for a printed pick or a simpler iteration (and whether or not the pics get wiped from the Internet), I can always count on her for some serious barely-there bikini inspo.

Whether she’s wearing them the normal or doing that crazy wear-your-top-upside-down thing, she always kills it. And here’s the thing: Whenever a Kardashian wears something, it literally sells out in seconds. So you’re better off emulating their looks rather than trying to cop their exact pieces, which are often pricy, too. Exhibit A: Khloé’s own brand, Good American, is currently sold out of all their string bikinis!

It’s a little less stressful to shop for a trend than for one specific brand’s item thing—and I am all about taking the stress out of shopping, especially when I’m packing for a vacay. Odds are I’m already nervous as hell about getting everything I need. Now I can rest easy knowing I’m wearing something that has a seriously high celebrity approval rating, aka a cute string bikini.

With that in mind, read on to shop a few string bikinis that capture Khloe Kardashian’s super-sexy summer vibes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

String Bikini Top + String Hipster Bottoms

It doesn’t get more classic than a good ol’ white bikini. This classic string top and the matching bottom from J. Crew come in over 10 colors, so grab a few shades if you love the fit.

Shimmer Brittany Bikini Top + Shimmer Lennox Bikini Bottom

This string bikini from L*Space might look super simple, but it’s actually very, very shimmery once you step into direct sunlight. Plus, how cute is this Barbie-pink color?

Black Mix and Match Triangle Top + Thong Bikini Bottom

It doesn’t get much better than PrettyLittleThing when you’re shopping for affordable bikinis that will get to you ASAP. Case in point: This black string bikini top retails for only $20 and the matching bottoms are just as cheap, so you’ll have the entire set headed your way for under $50.

Fifi Bikini Top + Toni Bottoms

It’s no secret that cheetah print bikinis are a sexy staple, so you should 100 percent add one to your swimwear collection in 2021. This top from Peixoto is super skimpy, so pack it—and the matching bottoms—for your next trip with your besties.

Sky Ribbed Bikini Top + Sky String Skimpy Bottom

Khloe Kardashian has worn a bikini in this color in the past and I can see why—it’s so vibrant and will make any tan look a little more glowy. Buy the triangle top and the skimpy matching bottoms now to twin with the star.