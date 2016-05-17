Khloé Kardashian on Spirituality: ‘I Read These Affirmations to My Glam Squad Every Day’

Khloé Kardashian is not all pillow lips and sex tips, despite what she might have led you to believe if you saw her on the “Howard Stern Show” earlier this year. In an essay for Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner’s feminist “Lenny” newsletter published this morning, she opened up about her concept of God. The piece, which had a somewhat “My Summer Vacation”–y title (“My Relationship with Spirituality”), was thoughtful and honest, and tackled the big questions—what happens to our spirit when we die, whether there is a higher power, and whether one’s particular religion should matter.

But, true to form, Khloé revealed that she has some offbeat ways of connecting with God. One shining example was in regard to the “daily devotionals” her mom buys for her every Christmas: “I read these affirmations to my glam squad every day. They think I’m nuts, but I love it, and that works for me.” So if you’re Jen Atkins or Joyce Bonelli, you can be sure you’ll be hearing “a quote from the Bible, a breakdown of its meaning, and a daily prayer” in the early-morning hours on the daily.

Khloé also said that, though she has a deep faith, she can keep things casual and lighthearted. “I’m very conversational with God and spirits,” she said. “I talk to myself and to them but sometimes unconventionally. I’ll be lying in bed and just say out loud, ‘Lord, thank you so much for keeping my brother and sisters healthy!'” She added that she likes to pray with her nieces and nephews—Kourtney Kardashian’s Mason, Penelope, and Reign and Kim Kardashian’s North and Saint: “Every night I say my prayers, often with my nieces and nephews.”

Khloé spoke up about her struggles, too. Re husband Lamar Odom, she said, “At my core, I don’t believe in divorce, but I came to a point in my marriage where I had to make the choice to take care of my own mental and emotional well-being in order to protect myself and my happiness.” And though she called her father’s death when she was 19 “one of the most profound experiences of my life,” she said that she still speaks with him regularly. “I talk a lot to my dad if I’m feeling something where I wish he were here to guide me,” she said.

Though her tone was pretty serious in the essay, Khloé stayed real—for example, she acknowledged she doesn’t think prayer has to be stuffy or formal, and that she’s better at praying when she’s feeling grateful. “I just don’t believe praying has to be so structured,” she said. “Sometimes I’ll just ramble. And I pray more when I’m thankful than in times of need.… I like to give praise and gratitude. I know how fortunate I am.”