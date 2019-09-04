This Is How Khloé Kardashian Really Feels About Sofia Richie & Scott Disick’s Relationship

If you don’t know anything about the KarJenners you should know that the youngest Kardashian sister is the most outspoken. However, this Khloé Kardashian and Sofia Richie friendship clue could mean that True’s mom is a bit more soft-hearted these days. It’s no secret that Khloé has always been super close with her sorta brother-in-law, Scott Disick.

In fact, though Scott has three kiddos with Khloé’s big sis, Kourtney Kardashian–there have been rumors that there was more than a sibling-like bond between the two. Back in 2017–when Scott who was 34-years-old at the time began dating 18-year-old Sofia Richie–one of Kylie Jenner’s friends–Khloé was pretty vocal about that fact that she didn’t care for the pairing.

Thankfully with time, and because Kourtney has been super chill about the whole thing, the KarJenners have warmed up to Sofia. In fact, after the Tristan Thompson/ Jordyn Woods fallout–Sofia and Kylie have really bonded and become best friends. It looks like Khloé has also gotten friendlier with the model.

When Kylie threw her big sis a big-blowout 35th birthday in June–Sofia was right there in the mix celebrating a new era for Khloé after a pretty shitty year. Since there were a ton of people at the soiree this didn’t mean that Khloé and Sofia were BFFs for life, but another clue might hint that they’ve gotten even closer since.

In early Aug–Kylie and Khloé did a “Drunk Get Ready With Me” video for Kylie Cosmetics and at one point in the video the sisters FaceTime Sofia to show her their shenanigans. After seeing the Good American designer’s half done makeup– Sofia died laughing saying, ” [You look] so f*cking crazy.”

At one point Sofia even joined the video and Khloé compliments her saying, she’s “naturally pretty.” It looks like a true friendship has been born.