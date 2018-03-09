Khloé Kardashian Slammed for Giving Tips on How To Look ‘Thin AF’ in Photos

For a long time, Khloé Kardashian was known as the “fat” sister in the Kardashian-Jenner family. She’s spoken endless times about it in interviews, and even has a show called “Revenge Body” on E! where she helps people shed weight to prove others wrong. (The show is controversial in its own right, but that’s an argument for another day.)
So, considering her past and her efforts toward body-positivity, people were shocked when the 33-year-old published a recent article on her app, Khloé With a K, titled “5 Hacks to Look Thin AF in Photos.”
The hacks are as follows:
- Hide behind your BFFs
- Only allow your photographer to shoot from above
- Stick your chin out
- Make your arms and shoulder werk
- Wear black or vertical stripes
A sixth bonus tip says “a spray-tan is your bestie, and direct sunlight is your mortal enemy. If you’re sitting, cross your legs at your ankles so your thighs and calves look super slim. And, when in doubt, put a bag over your belly, like I did to hide my baby bump!”
Reading over the list, a lot of what she says is common knowledge, like wearing stripes and not taking photos from underneath you. But still, the message of needing to look thin to look good is glaring. She prefaced the tips by saying this is how to have a “sick bod” and “My tips really work, too! Study up below and get ready for your Insta comments to blow the f*ck up, lol!”
Unsurprisingly, people weren’t happy with her equating a sick bod to a thin one, and that the only way to garner attention is by following these tips. Almost all the comments on her Twitter post are negative and are different variations of what user @deehudsy replied: “Not something you should be promoting. Maybe 5 hacks to start living your healthiest, happy, best AF life…nah?”.
As much as we love Khlo for her honesty, we can’t disagree with what people are saying in response to her tips. Even if they were prompted as a joke (because is that first one real???), there’s no parlaying of body confidence here. Rather, it’s right in line with societal standards of beauty and the need to look a certain way for social media.
We thought Khlo would know better, but hopefully next time she just does better.