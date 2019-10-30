Khloé Kardashian’s Reason For Skipping Caitlyn Jenner’s Birthday Party Is Unfortunate

Papa Jenner celebrated another revolution around the sun recently, and every member of the KarJenner family was in attendance for birthday festivities—except for one notable Kardashian sister. After recent photos were shared across Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s social media pages this week, it became apparent that Khloé Kardashian skipped Caitlyn Jenner’s birthday dinner. Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans immediately started wondering: Why did KoKo miss out on her step-dad’s 70th birthday dinner party?

On the surface, sources suggest that there’s definitely no bad blood between the pair—although past Caitlyn vs. Kardashian feuds do seem to suggest otherwise. According to TMZ and Khloé’s Instagram story from this week, the recent new mom was simply busy filming a commercial all day. As far as the Good American Jeans founder is concerned, this was easy reason enough to miss Caitlyn’s get-together. Yet fans are already one step ahead of her: why not rearrange her schedule to accommodate such an important birthday?

Many are already drawing connections to Khloé’s uncomfortable relationship with Caitlyn, who publicly announced her transition in April 2015 much to Khloé’s surprise. In past episodes of KUWTK, Khloé expressed her difficulty in adjusting to Jenner as Caitlyn and not Bruce, suggesting that she wasn’t given a fair amount of time to process her emotions over the change.

And according to an interview with Andy Cohen in 2017, Khloé and Caitlyn already hadn’t spoken in two years. “She doesn’t want to talk to me,” Caitlyn told Andy. “She hasn’t talked to me in, like, two years.” We’re wondering if this fact still stands.

Something tells us that the relationship is still indeed rocky. Caitlyn, after all, did forget to wish Khloé a happy mother’s day this year. Here’s hoping that this new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will give us clues about the relationship between these ladies—there are family no matter what, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed for the best.