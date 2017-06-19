StyleCaster
15 Times Khloe Kardashian Hilariously Shaded Her Family

Khloe Kardashian isn’t one to mince her words—especially around her family. So, when Kim decided to release a pop song—or when Rob filled his drawer with Magnum condoms—or when Kris thought it’d be a good idea to put her daughter in Playboy, Khloe was there to put everyone in their places.

With 32 years of life and 13 seasons of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Khloe has racked up quite the collection of shady insults. If you think you have a clever clap back for the Kardashians, Khloe probably beat you to it. Click through to look back at 15 times Khloe hilariously shaded her family.

http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/120480071803
http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/120480071803

That time Kris needed Khloe to spell out Kylie's sex habits.

http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/94444901668
http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/94444901668

That time Khloe celebrated Kim's Vogue cover.

http://ruinedchildhood.com/post/160746320041
http://ruinedchildhood.com/post/160746320041

That time we knew never to steal from Khloe's closet.

http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/141456284093
http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/141456284093

That time even Khloe had to make a jab at Kylie's lips.

http://adriannaxoxomeow.tumblr.com/post/35748622114
http://adriannaxoxomeow.tumblr.com/post/35748622114

That time Khloe reminisced on Kim's music career.

http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/133831305128
http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/133831305128

That time Khloe jizzed on her mom.

http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/117489489458
http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/117489489458

That time Khloe called out Kris for slut-shaming Kylie.

http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/115637604448
http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/115637604448

That time Khloe went through Rob's condoms drawer.

http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/107193074003
http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/107193074003

That time Khloe just couldn't take Kim asking the big questions.

http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/89619950433
http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/89619950433

That time Khloe knew what was best for Kendall's modeling career.

http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/88403139448
http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/88403139448

That time Khloe bonded with her mom over their hoops and hoeiness.

http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/74704826965
http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/74704826965

That time Khloe gave Kim this burn.

http://kardashianempire.tumblr.com/post/47811483359
http://kardashianempire.tumblr.com/post/47811483359

That time Khloe saw right through Kris's motives.

http://incomparablyme.tumblr.com/post/115631226066
http://incomparablyme.tumblr.com/post/115631226066

That time Khloe knew better to believe her mom's word.

http://kardashianempire.tumblr.com/post/115421929778
http://kardashianempire.tumblr.com/post/115421929778

That time Khloe exposed her family's beauty secrets.

