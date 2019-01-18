Fans Think Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Broken Up Because of This Comment

Valentine’s Day is only a month away, so it’s no surprise that it’s on Khloé Kardashian’s mind. What is a surprise though is the way that she talked about the upcoming holiday, which brings fans to this question: Did Khloé Kardashian shade Tristan Thompson?

Kardashian has been busy with her new makeup line with Becca Cosmetics and BFF Malika Haqq. While promoting this new venture, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seems to have let it slip that she and Thompson may not be spending Valentine’s Day together. Does that mean a breakup is coming? Or just that she prefers Galentines Day with her favorite lady friends?

“People always make this huge emphasis on Valentine’s Day, but you have each other,” she told E! News.”You don’t always need a man to enjoy Valentine’s Day.” Ok, first of all, yes girl! Women supporting other women, we love it! But also …. is it possible Kardashian doesn’t want to spend another holiday with Thompson because of what happened on New Years Eve?

Kardashian co-hosted a New Year’s Eve party in Ohio with Thompson. A video went viral of Kardashian grinding up against Thompson which would’ve been cute except her flirty dance moves went completely unnoticed by the NBA star.

Everything seemed OK with the couple though because the two shared (and publicly posted) their midnight kiss.

So honestly, who knows? Her Valentine’s Day comments might not have any meaning, but given the couple’s rocky cheating scandal and how she phrased her comments to E! News, it does seem possible they won’t be together come February 14.