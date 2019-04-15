Khloé Kardashian Ignored Tristan Thompson on True’s Birthday & the Video Is Priceless

Well, it was a big weekend. Coachella week one was a hit, and our social media feeds were completely inundated with beautiful photos of our favorite celebs in the desert. But Khloé Kardashian shading Tristan Thompson at True’s 1st birthday party is probably the best post we’ve seen all weekend. Kardashian invited Thompson to the rainbow-themed birthday extravaganza, which was super mature of her given everything that’s gone down in the past few months. Following Tristan’s cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, Kardashian has said she’s moving on and putting her full attention on little True. That was certainly apparent this weekend when she held tight to her daughter as Thompson went to hold her.

In a video a Khloé Kardashian fan account posted, Kardashian can be seen subtly pulling True away from her father. Yikes. It feels pretty awkward. We mean, there’s a chance she maybe didn’t notice he was trying to hold True? There was a lot going on. But that kind of seems a bit less likely than her using this opportunity to throw a little shade his way.

The fan account who posted the video was all about acknowledging this uncomfortable moment between the parents. “Tristan trying to hold True for the snap and Khloe’s like no thanks 😂” But then the account made a good point adding, “Just kidding but I’m glad they are able to both be at True’s first birthday.” And honestly? That’s the most important part of it all. They are keeping their relationship with True pure and are able to celebrate together, which is so important.

Kardashian really went all out for her daughter’s birthday, made evident through the million pink balloons she surrounded the 1-year-old with in bed. (Wouldn’t that scare a baby? Who knows.) True definitely looks happy!

Also—never fear! Tristan got his photo with his sweet baby.