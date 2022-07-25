Khloé Just Posted About Being Held ‘Hostage’ to Her ‘Past’ After Having a 2nd Baby With Tristan

Not a subtweet, but a sub-Insta story? Khloé Kardashian shaded Tristan Thompson after her surrogacy announcement. The Good American founder shared several posts on her Instagram stories that could be directed toward her ex-boyfriend.

The Kardashians star made cryptic quotes on multiple Instagram stories on July 24, 2022, about “difficult times” she’s faced. “Be thankful. Be thankful that you don’t already have everything you desire. If you did, what would there be to look forward to? Be thankful when you don’t know something for it gives you the opportunity to learn. Be thankful for the difficult times. During those times you grow. Be thankful for your limitations because they give you opportunities for improvement.” In another story, she wrote, “Be thankful for each new challenge because it will build your strength and character. Be thankful for your mistakes, they will teach you valuable lessons. Be thankful when you’re tired and weary because it means you’ve made a difference.”

She also posted a TikTok of Maryland-based TikToker @kgrahamtv on her stories on July 23, 2022. In the TikTok, the account talked about being held “hostage” to their “past.” “Some people only know what they knew about you. They have no clue what’s actually new about you,” the TikToker shared. “You see, I figured out that people will hold you hostage to your past because it helps them validate how they wanted to feel about you. And to be honest, it helps them really validate how they want to feel about themselves. Either way, can I give you some advice? Grow. Grow at such a rate so fast and so much that your past becomes irrelevant. Anybody who chooses to see you from your old scope, they become just as irrelevant.”

On July 13, 2022, Khloe’s representative announced that she and Tristan were expecting a baby via surrogate to Page Six The statement said, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Khloé and Tristan picked out the surrogate before his cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols. “When Khloé found out in December that the surrogate was pregnant, she was elated,” a source told People on July 14, 2022. “Shortly after though, Tristan’s new cheating was exposed. It was a bittersweet situation for Khloé. She was so excited about the baby, but incredibly disappointed in Tristan. Like Khloé always does though, she turned it around and focused on the good.”

Maralee filed a paternity suit against Tristan, seeking child support and reimbursement for her medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs. After denying he was the father for weeks, Tristan admitted he cheated and fathered the child after a paternity test confirmed the news in January 2022. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. In an episode of The Kardashians, Khloé revealed her true feelings about the scandal. “I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world? It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

Khloé is reportedly not looking for love, despite reports that she is dating a private equity investor that her sister Kim set her up with. A source close to Khloé told HollywoodLife on July 15, 2022, that she’s solely focused on the new baby. “Khloé truly believes that she will one day find the kind of love that she knows she deserves. But that day is not today,” a source said. “Khloé has decided to put her love life on hold to make her number one priority her newborn baby and True. Second to that comes her health and her career.”

