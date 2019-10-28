Khloé Kardashian Shading Donald Trump Is Truly The Content We Need To Kick Off The Week

We know that the youngest Kardashian sister has been on her zen stuff since the demise of her relationship, but seeing this glimpse of Koko truly lit up our lives. Khloé Kardashian shaded Donald Trump in a KUWTK video, and it was honestly iconic. If you didn’t know, Khloé’s big sister, Kim Kardashian has been working to advocate for the release of people who have been unjustly incarcerated.

Thus far, Kim has been able to help aid in the release of several people. A few months ago, she went to the White House to meet with Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to chat about making formally incarcerated people’s transition back into society as seamless as possible. As Kim stated herself, “I work with Cut 50, they write so much amazing policy. Getting people back on their feet is really important to me and I’m so proud to be a part of this initiative to make people’s reentry back into society easier.”

Though most of the world is super supportive about the work that Kim is doing for prison reform –the fact that she’s had to rope Donald Trump into this has made more than a few of us feel a bit unsettled. Khloé has her own past history with Trump — so she took the opportunity to throw shade at your president. When Kim returned home from the White House, she suggested her sister go with her next time

Khloé retorted, “Girl, I’ve been when a different president was in office.”

Bloop!

We’re not sure how Khloé feels about Trump’s rhetoric, policies and ability to govern. However, when she was fired from The Celebrity Apprentice back in 2009, she wrote a blog post about it. She said,

It wasn’t because of my work ethic, it wasn’t because I was slacking. It was because of my DUI. I don’t think I should have been fired for that reason alone. I just wish Mr. Trump would have handled the situation a little differently.

Whew, this world is a crazy place.