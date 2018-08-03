Khloé Kardashian Shades Activewear Brands That Aren’t Size-Inclusive

Say what you want about Khloé Kardashian, but it’s clear that she had curvy women in mind when she designed her activewear line with Good American. The 34-year-old reality star—who recently launched her Good American activewear line with her longtime collaborator Emma Grede—wasn’t pleased with the options available for curvy women in the activewear space. So she sought to change that on her own—and in typical Kardashian fashion, she’s throwing shade along the way.

In an interview with Elle U.K., the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shaded activewear brands that aren’t size-inclusive and discriminate against curvy women. Though the E! personality didn’t name names, she claimed that many activewear companies don’t prioritize curvy customers and often give them a fraction of the options that non-plus-size women have.

“That’s what sets us apart. Everything goes from XS to 4X where some other performance lines, I won’t say names, they pick like six pieces or such a small amount and they dictate what they think women of shape should wear,” Khloé said. “Some women of shape want to be in the sexy, trendy thing and some of them are conservative—just like petite women.”

To not follow in the same footsteps as her competitors, Khloé knew from the get-go that she would have every item in her entire line available in all sizes, from XS to 4X. That way, curvy customers can shop the styles—from conservative to sexy—that appeal to them—instead of brands choosing for them.

“I don’t understand how a brand can dictate what someone else should be wearing,” she said. “For us, we’re like fuck that, we’re going to let everyone have a choice just like we would let a petite woman. Let a person of shape do the same thing. It’s crazy.”

The Kardashians have a history of problematic behavior when it comes to body image. (Their recent use of “anorexic” as a compliment is one example. Khloé’s E! show Revenge Body is another.) But in this case, Khloé is spot-on about the lack of options for curvy women in the activewear space. Let’s hope that changes.