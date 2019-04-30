Khloé Kardashian Gave Her Real Opinion on Scott Disick & Sofia Richie’s Relationship

Though most of the world was focused on the battle at Winterfell Sunday night, true Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans were tuned in to the latest episode. And they were treated to some equally *fiery* drama. Khloé Kardashian reacted to on Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship with Kourtney, saying she thinks the young model should be “insecure.” Wait, what? Let us explain. During the episode, former lovers and current friendly exes Disick and Kourtney Kardashian met with a spiritual healer in Bali. The healer told the couple that they were “two old souls” who have a “very strong bond.” And get this—they were even called “soulmates.”

Kourtney took this comment at face value, acknowledging that she and Disick will be in each other’s lives forever (because of their children) and that’s what the spiritual healer must’ve been referencing. “I normally don’t like this type of stuff, but I’m really trying to connect and improve my relationships,” Kourtney explained. “I don’t know what the definition of ‘soulmate’ is, but Scott and I, we’re going to be in each others’ lives forever. Like, we are soulmates in a sense. No matter what. Whether we’re ever together again or not.”

Disick, as blunt and slightly befuddled as ever, chimed in. “I don’t really know what to think. I’m in another relationship. I just want to take whatever good away from it that I can.” He continued,”I mean, we have three children, we love each other and we’re family. And I’m happy with that.”

But Khloé had some opinions on the whole thing, saying she’d be worried if she were Richie. “I don’t care how confident you are,” Khloé said. “It’s weird if you’re Sofia.”

Disick then reminded his sort-of sister-in-law (except..,not by law) that Richie “knew going into this” that he was still “extremely close” with his ex. “She was like, ‘Listen, I will never get between you and your family and your children. Just speak to me and make me comfortable,'” Disick said. “I couldn’t [do that]. She’s a better person than I am.”

“I thought for a very long time that I was going to live a very miserable life,” he added. “I didn’t think that I was going to have happiness again. My biggest thing to Kourtney was no matter who we’re with, even though our children might not see everything, they do feel it and they can hear it and everyone needs to be OK with each other.”

Khloé then stirred the pot a bit, asking Disick if he thought what the spiritual healer had said would bother Richie. “I definitely don’t want to disrespect my relationship with Sofia because it means a lot to me,” he said. “Whether Kourtney and I are soulmates or not, I feel like I owe a lot to Kourtney for the times that I missed when I wasn’t the best partner to her. So I feel like I will forever be making up for that lost time for the rest of her life.”

Well, that didn’t exactly answer Khloé’s question, but it’s a good sentiment. He continued, “At the end of the day, I don’t want to hurt anybody,” he added. “Sofia knows that we’re raising three kids together and until our kids are 100, I’ll still be making sure that Kourtney and my kids are a priority in my life.”

We love to hear that! And a source at UsWeekly said Richie is A-OK with their relationship. “Sofia is 100 percent fine with Scott and Kourtney’s relationship. They have no issues and all get along,”the source explained. “Sofia doesn’t care about the ‘soulmate’ thing. It was made out to be bigger than what it was on the show.”