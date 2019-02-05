Why Fans Are Pissed at This Photo of Khloé Kardashian & Scott Disick

The Kardashians are never short on drama, and this Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick photo is making big waves on social media.

Disick and Khloé’s older sister, Kourtney, have quite an interesting relationship history. The couple met in 2006 at a house party held by Joe Francis, a big film producer. The two started dating right away. Then, the following year, the first episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashian aired and featured a pregnancy scare for Kourtney and Disick. The couple broke up temporarily in 2009 but got back together shortly after and had their first son, Mason. Since then, they’ve continued to have a rocky relationship, with Disick’s heavy drinking at the center of their issues. In an episode of Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, Kourtney tells Disick, “You’re not going to be around Mason while you’re working on yourself. There’s not even a one percent chance … I can’t do this anymore. I love Mason more than I love you. And that’s what it is.”

So, needless to say, their relationship was never easy, but there was a strong love there. According to Kourtney, the couple officially split in 2015. They’ve since traveled with their kids together which she admitted was “confusing” for people in a 2017 interview with Ryan Seacrest. But they’ve been broken up for four years now. What isn’t over though? Khloé’s friendship with Disick, and it has been raising some eyebrows.

In June, 2016, Disick posted this Instagram photo for Khloé birthday. “Happy birthday 2 this little cream puff @khloekardashian”

But the photo of the friends together in a bubble bath was cause for concern for some followers. One Instagram user wrote, “WHAT THE FUCK MATE LIKE HES SUPPOSED TO BE KOURTNEYS HUSBAND AMIRITE.”

Another added, “I feel like all the Kardashian Girls had been Scott’s girlfriend except Kris.”

While that may be taking it a bit far, we aren’t ignoring the fact that this photo is perhaps a bit odd. If you have a sister, we’re betting you wouldn’t want her in any bathtub—no matter what the circumstances are—with your ex-lover and baby daddy.

But some people are die-hard fans of this Khloé Disick friendship. In April of 2017, Disick shared this blurry but adorable photo of him with Khloé. Again, it does kind of look like maybe they’re the ones who are dating. But it’s also just a really cute photo of two friends laughing.

One confused fan commented, “i dont understand, he was dating khloe or kourtney?” Fair question. But others were all for it.

“I love yhu guys ❤️❤️,” one fan wrote. Another said, “…Khloe is his best friend.” One Instagram user even gushed, “Just love like Family 👏 your guy’s is so happy person god bless y’all love you.”

The latest photo of the “best friends” to hit the social media world has resulted in similar reactions. Two days ago, Khloé shared this absolutely stunning photo of her with Disick saying, “Lord Disick and The Lady.” Admittedly, it’s probably one of the most attractive photos on the internet right now. Khloé and Scott, you guys look fabulous.

That said, it has once again garnered mixed reactions. One fan wrote, “King and Queen😍👑 love you sooo much😻@letthelordbewithyou” Another fan went with a simple fire comment, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Some people even think these two should officially date: “U guys would be a great couple @khloekardashian@letthelordbewithyou“

But some aren’t pleased. “I want you and Kourtni back together!!!” one fan wrote. Another wrote, “I want to see a pic of Khortney with khloe’s baby daddy where they’re all cozy and heads touching.”

“What if Kourtney was this close to Tristan” one person asked.

While these are valid questions, one fan was quick to shut this down with a completely valid point. “Why is everyone freaking out about loyalty,” the fan asked. “They’ve been family for years. That’s the father to her niece and nephews… of course they can hang out. People need to grow up.”

PREACH. This comment is pretty true. The photo doesn’t mean that Khloé has broken her sister’s loyalty, it just means she loves her family and has formed a close bond with Disick.