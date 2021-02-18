Khloé Kardashian Reveals How She’d Feel if Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Became Friends Again

Setting the record straight. While many fans are convinced Khloé Kardashian influenced Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ fallout, the Good American co-founder wants everyone to know that she has “never” told her younger sister who she should be friends with.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star weighed in on Kylie and Jordyn’s relationship after a follower on social media asked her whether she thinks the pair can be friends again. “So…is Kylie allowed to be friends with Jordan again,” the Instagram user wrote, commenting under a preview clip for the final season of KUWTK. In the clip, Kim Kardashian is talking to Tristan Thompson about his chances of getting back together with her sister Khloé, with whom he shares daughter True Thompson.

As fans know, Khloé and Tristan got back together in the time since the clip was filmed and are even reportedly planning on having a second baby together. But the fact that they’ve reunited has left some fans questioning where Khloé stands with little sister Kylie’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods. In February 2019, Jordyn found herself in the middle of a cheating scandal when she was accused of kissing Khloé’s baby daddy, and was ultimately ousted from the KarJenner family. According to Khloé, however, she never told Kylie to cut ties with Jordyn.

“I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with,” Khloé wrote in response to the fan’s question on Instagram. “Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do.”

She continued, “I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do! I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!! She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!!”

The reality star went on to “respectfully” slam the commenter, telling them to “SHUT THE F–K UP” for stirring the pot. “By the way, I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all,” Khloé added. “Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F–K UP!”

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on March 18, 2021, on E!.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.