Here’s How Khloé Feels About Tristan Threatening Lamar For Trying to Get Back Together With Her

Not the love triangle we expected. Khloé Kardashian’s response to Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom‘s feud proves that she’s done with both of her exes.

A source told E! News on Tuesday, July 12, that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum thinks that her ex-boyfriend and ex-husband’s recent Instagram spat over her was “childish.” “Khloé thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish,” the source said. “She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh.”

Tristan and Lamar made headlines on Friday, July 9, when the Khloé & Lamar alum commented “Hottie” on his ex-wife’s bikini picture with two flame emojis, two heart-eyes emojis and two loving-face emojis. The Boston Celtics player, for his part, also commented two red hearts emojis and a drooling face emoji on Khloé’s picture.

However, when he saw that Lamar also commented on the photo, he responded to the former Los Angeles Lakers player’s comment with a threat seemingly against his life. “@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” Tristan wrote.

Tristan’s comment was seemingly a reference for Lamar’s near-fatal overdose in 2015. At the time, the former NBA star was hospitalized in Las Vegas after he consumed a mix of drugs and alcohol. He was in a coma for three days before he woke up. After his hospitalization, Lamar was moved to a rehabilitation center in California.

Lamar and Khloé were married from 2009 to 2016. Khloé and Tristan, who share 3-year-old daughter True, dated on and off from 2016 to until 2021. Their most recent split came months after rumors that Tristan had cheated on Khloé again with model Sydney Chase. According to E! News’ source, Tristan is “desperately” trying to “win back” Khloé.

“Tristan has been desperately trying to win back Khloe,” the insider said. “He truly loves her and wants to be with her. He hates that it couldn’t work out and has been trying really hard to make her happy.”

But don’t expect a reunion between the two. Khloé, for her part, still has a co-parenting relationship with Tristan but doesn’t plan to reunite with him romantically. “Khloé is done with him romantically but they still talk every day and see each other often. They have to communicate because of True and Khloe doesn’t want any stress or tension added to her life. She keeps it cordial, but is not taking him back,” the insider said.

A second source also told E! News that Tristan “is making a very serious effort” to win Khloé back. But despite their “healthy relationship,” the reality star “is not interested in a romantic reconciliation with him.”

Lamar, for his part, is also wants to get back together with Khloé and commented on her photo as a way to start their rekindling, according to TMZ. The site also reported that Lamar wasn’t trying to be “disrespectful” toward Tristan but just wanted to “shoot his shot,” especially after Tristan’s recent cheating rumors.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock.

For more about Khloé Kardashian, check out her 2015 memoir, Strong Looks Better Naked. In the New York Times bestseller, Khloé shares her secrets for finding strength in her body, mind and heart and opens up about her own struggles with her weight and self-image in a “culture that worships skinny.” Along with Khloé’s personal story, the book also features practical advice, recipes and personal anecdotes from Khloé’s life to inspire the reader to “create strength, confidence and true beauty in every facet of your life.” As Khloé writes in Strong Looks Better Naked,“There is no such thing as perfect. Nobody attains perfection. But if you keep trying, you grow and evolve, and to me that’s the point: To be a better person today than I was yesterday; to become the best possible version of myself.”

