Khloé Just Hinted That She Still Doesn’t ‘Trust’ Tristan as a Boyfriend After He Cheated on Her

It’s complicated. Khloé Kardashian responded to Tristan Thompson cheating rumors and hinted that while she trusts him as a friend, she may still not trust him as a boyfriend.

In the second part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians final season reunion on Sunday, June 20, Khloé was asked about rumors that Tristan cheated on her multiple times throughout their relationship and whether she “trusts” him. Though she confirmed that she trusts him as a friend, she hinted that she has some reservations when it comes to Tristan as a romantic partner.

“I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things, but I’m not someone that, you know, when I need to find out everything comes my way,” she said. “I just have to trust … I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else.”

Though the situation is complicated, Khloé acknowledged the “growth and all the work” that Tristan has put in since their reconciliation, which is why she wants to trust him. “I know all the help that he’s got and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently,” she said. “I mean you can ask everyone, it really wasn’t an easy thing for him, but I don’t know why someone would go through all of that if they weren’t really serious.”

Tristan first made headlines in April 2018 when news broke that he cheated on Khloé with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. During the reunion, Khloé explained why she took Tristan back after his infidelity. “The first time when I had True, it was a very strange [situation] … but not for the baby. It was just, like, the circumstances. It’s so hard to explain,” she said. “I felt so overwhelmed, like, if I go home, there’s going to be all this paparazzi, everyone asking questions, everyone coming over. I needed to just be alone with my daughter and it was the best thing I did, having three months alone with True. I mean it just sort of happened and I did then have this [thought], like, ‘OK, it’s for my baby,’ which is strange.”

Tristan was accused of infidelity again in February 2019 when news broke that he kissed Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, which led to him and Khloé splitting. At the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Khloé confirmed that she and Tristan were broken up when filming for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians started but got back together by the end of the show.

“Then, I don’t know, we just really became genuine [and] great friends with one another. He’s a good dad,” Khloé explained of how she and Tristan got back together. “I don’t know it was just this natural progression [to get back together]. I’m not saying that’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s just what naturally happened for him and I.”

Khloé also acknowledged that she and Tristan don’t have a “perfect” relationship, but it works for them. “You know Tristan and I definitely are not perfect,” she said. “But it’s also like Kourtney said, I get when you open up your personal life to so many people too, you hear so much outside noise as well.”

