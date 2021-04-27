Khloé Kardashian Just Shared a Cryptic Quote About ‘Guilt’ Amid Rumors Tristan Cheated Again

Social media users got an idea of Khloé Kardashian’s response to Tristan Thompson’s cheating rumors when she shared a series of cryptic quotes on Instagram recently. The social media move came just days after Sydney Chase, a 23-year-old model, alleged that she hooked up with Khloé’s boyfriend in January 2021.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, took to her Instagram Story to repost a collection of quotes on Monday, April 26—including one post that discussed having “guilt” over past actions. “No amount of guilt can change the past and no amount of anxiety can change the future,” the entire message read, as per OK! Magazine. Another post featured a tweet about protecting her “energy” and staying positive: “Invest in your energy, invest in your environment. Your environment has a direct impact on your life, so be intentional with it,” the tweet read. “Surround yourself only with people who can contribute to your growth and expansion. All energy is contagious.”

Khloé’s mysterious quotes come amid rumors that her boyfriend Tristan, 30, cheated on her again (In 2019, the NBA star was accused of cheating on Khloé with Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods). This time around, the allegations came from model and social media star Sydney Chase, who claimed in an interview that she hooked up with the Boston Celtics player after he made her believe he and Khloé were no longer in a relationship.

In the interview, which was recorded for Adam22’s “No Jumper” podcast on April 22, Sydney and her friends—who call themselves The Blackout Girls—drank as they asked each other questions. At one point, Sydney’s friend Hayden asks her, “How was Tristan Thompson’s d**k?” to which Syndey replied, “It was a peek-a-boo d**k but baby it was good.” Sydney went on to reveal their relationship took place sometime in January 2021. “We hung out multiple times. We did everything,” she said in the interview. “Everything was cool and he was talking to me. And I literally said ‘are you single?’”

According to her, however, Tristan told her he was single and no longer in a relationship with Khloé. “I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore,” she revealed. When Sydney finally found out the truth that “he was not single,” she says she “cut it off” immediately with the athlete.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E!. Here’s how to watch it for free.

