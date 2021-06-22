Khloé Just Reacted to Claims Tristan Attended a 22-Year-Old’s Party With Other Women Before Their Breakup

Keeping Up With the Kardashians may be over, but the drama is far from done. Khloé Kardashian responded to Tristan Thompson cheating rumors before their breakup.

News broke of Khloé and Tristan’s breakup on Monday, June 21, after Page Six reported that the former couple—who have been on and off since 2016—had split “a few weeks ago” after rumors that Tristan had cheated on Khloé with model Sydney Chase. “They’re getting along. There is no drama,” an insider told Page Six. “Everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting.”

The news came a day after YouTube star Tana Mongeau took to her Twitter on Sunday, June 20, to claim that Tristan was one of the “first attendees” at her 23rd birthday party on June 19, which he allegedly attend with several other women. “All i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees Like babe where’s true,” Tana tweeted, referencing Khloé and Tristan’s 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.

Though Khloé didn’t respond to Tana directly, she did like a tweet from a fan who told the YouTuber to “shut the fuck up” and called her “attention-seeking,” which seemed to hint at Khloé’s reaction to the whole scandal. “Shut the fuck up. This screams attention-seeking at it’s finest bc you know damn well that man gon make headlines over anything pertaining to women,” the tweet read.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Tristan has been involved in a cheating scandal. Tristan first made headlines in April 2018 when news broke that he cheated on Khloé with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians final season reunion in June, Khloé explained why she took Tristan back after his infidelity. “The first time when I had True, it was a very strange [situation] … but not for the baby. It was just, like, the circumstances. It’s so hard to explain,” she said. “I felt so overwhelmed, like, if I go home, there’s going to be all this paparazzi, everyone asking questions, everyone coming over. I needed to just be alone with my daughter and it was the best thing I did, having three months alone with True. I mean it just sort of happened and I did then have this [thought], like, ‘OK, it’s for my baby,’ which is strange.”

Tristan was accused of infidelity again in February 2019 when news broke that he kissed Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, which led to him and Khloé splitting. At the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Khloé confirmed that she and Tristan were broken up when filming for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians started but got back together by the end of the show.

“Then, I don’t know, we just really became genuine [and] great friends with one another. He’s a good dad,” Khloé explained of how she and Tristan got back together. “I don’t know it was just this natural progression [to get back together]. I’m not saying that’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s just what naturally happened for him and I.”

The new rumors also come after Khloé told Andy Cohen at the KUWTK season 20 reunion that she “definitely” trusts Tristan after his indiscretions. “I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things, but I’m not someone that, you know, when I need to find out everything comes my way,” she said. “I just have to trust … I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock.

For more about Khloé Kardashian, check out her 2015 memoir, Strong Looks Better Naked. In the New York Times bestseller, Khloé shares her secrets for finding strength in her body, mind and heart and opens up about her own struggles with her weight and self-image in a “culture that worships skinny.” Along with Khloé’s personal story, the book also features practical advice, recipes and personal anecdotes from Khloé’s life to inspire the reader to “create strength, confidence and true beauty in every facet of your life.” “There is no such thing as perfect. Nobody attains perfection. But if you keep trying, you grow and evolve, and to me that’s the point: To be a better person today than I was yesterday; to become the best possible version of myself,” Khloé writes in Strong Looks Better Naked.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.