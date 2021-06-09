Khloé Just Responded to Claims She’s ‘Petty’ For Celebrating Kanye’s Birthday Amid Kim’s Divorce

Sisters forever. Khloé Kardashian’s response to Kanye West birthday backlash amid Kim Kardashian’s divorce proves that she has her sister’s back.

Khloé came under criticism on Tuesday, June 8, when she posted an Instagram photo of her, Kim, Kanye and Tristan Thompson in celebration of her sister’s estranged husband‘s 44th birthday. “Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!! 🤍” she captioned the post.

Some users, however, took issue with Khloé referring to Kanye as her “brother for life” amid his divorce from her sister Kim. “Im sorry Kim. The whole ‘brother for life’ thing is too petty for me,” one user wrote on Kim’s comment of a red balloon. “Your sister bond should be much more strong than feeling the need to say that. Your divorce was so hard on you even the picture is uncalled for. There is so many other pictures. Google could of been her friend. This wasn’t cute but im glad your being strong through it all.”

Khloé wasn’t a fan of the comment and responded by slamming the user for assuming the dynamics of her family. “Why are you even commenting on something you know nothing about? You don’t think me and my sister’s talk about one another’s feelings? We are with one another every day. This is MY FAMILY. Not yours! Don’t comment as if you in the know unless you are actually in the know. Weirdo!!” she wrote.

Kim, for her part, also wished Kanye a happy birthday on Tuesday. She posted a photo of him with three of their children with the caption, “Happy Birthday Love U for Life! 🎈” Kim—who shares kids North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with Kanye—filed for divorce from Kanye in February after almost seven years of marriage.

A source told The Sun on Tuesday that Kim is “scared” of how Kanye will react when she starts dating again. “It’s a tricky situation — I think Kim is hoping that Kanye dates first. She needs to know how he’ll react to her dating,”the insider said. “She also is very aware that whoever she is with next needs to be the right person.”

Since her divorce, Kim has been linked to CNN’s Van Jones. A source for OK! magazine denied the relationship in ?January. “There is nothing romantic going on between Kim and Van, but there is no denying that she admires him, and he admires her,” the insider said. In April, a source told the Daily Mail that Kim and Van simply have a “working relationship” due to their “shared interest in criminal justice reform.”

As for Kanye’s opinion of Van, a source told OK! magazine in January that Kanye “isn’t happy” about Kim and Van working together. “Kanye cannot stand the fact that Kim’s life no longer revolves around him,” the insider said. “Her devotion to the kids is her number one priority, followed by criminal justice reform. Kanye feels like he has been pushed down her priority list and isn’t happy about it.”