Khloé Kardashian Is Feng Shuiing Tristan Thompson Right Out Of Her House

The youngest Kardashian sister has reportedly been living in a rental property since her split from NBA boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Now, Khloé Kardashian has renovated her home post-Tristan breakup, allowing for a fresh start. She made changes to her Calabasas home in every way, essentially getting rid of any memories—good or bad—related to her previous relationship. But honestly, we can totally relate! You don’t need things looming over you that remind you of an ex-lover.

In an Instagram Story, Kardashian explained that she walked into her Los Angeles home to find The Home Edit waiting for her. “I walk into my house because I’m moving and guess who’s here—The Home Edit to make me happy!” But don’t get confused, the way Kardashian said that line made it seem like she’s moving out. Oh no no—she’s moving back. As we said before, after the breakup, Kardashian decided to take some time away from both Thompson and the home they once shared together. But after six months in the rental property waiting for the work to be completed, she’s ready to see her *new* home. “For roughly six months she’s been living in a rental property while she renovated her home. With the addition of True and her breakup with Tristan, Khloé wanted to change things up,” a source recently told ET.

We don’t blame the reality star at all for wanting to mix things up. But it will also probably feel very nice to be settled back in her own casa again. Nothing like home sweet home!

The source also added that “Khloé is permanently living in L.A. again and is happy her home got a face lift.” LOL. Sometimes a home needs a little botox and collagen, right?