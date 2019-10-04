Khloé Kardashian Is Thinking About Giving Tristan Thompson Another Chance & We’re Distraught

So we surely didn’t do anything to deserve such upsetting news, but here we are. Khloé Kardashian’s reconciliation with Tristan Thompson clue is just like when your bestie asks you the same advice about their partner over and over again. If you’re new here, or you do your best to avoid all KarJenner news–Khloé finally ended things with her daughter’s father, Tristan in Feb. 2019. At the time, the NBA player was caught locking lips with family friend Jordyn Woods. But if we’re being frank–that was the LEAST of his indiscretions.

Throughout their entire relationship and Khloé’s pregnancy with their daughter, True Thompson–Tristan was unfaithful. He was seen out and about with MULITPLE women. He even posted a photo of himself on a date the same weekend of the Jordyn debacle. At the time, that seemed to be the last straw for KoKo. She was fed up and disgusted and promptly kicked Tristan to the curb.

She spent the spring and summer focused on herself and her daughter and ignoring Tristan’s advances and flirty social media comments. Now, it seems like Khloé might be having a change of heart. According to People, the basketball star has really been working overtime to rekindle things with the reality starlet. “Tristan has showed more of an interest,” the source said. “He seems to want more than co-parent with Khloé.”

E! News is also reporting that Tristan isn’t willing to take “No” for an answer. TRASH! “He’s doing everything he can to prove himself and won’t take no for an answer. He’s saying nice things to Khloé and flattering her constantly,” the source explained. “He knows he made a big mistake and lost the best thing that’s ever happened to him. He’s very persistent and isn’t backing down no matter what Khloé says or does.”

Unfortunately, it looks like this stalking is slowly wearing the Good American founder down. People explained, “It seems Khloé has moments when she is toying with the idea of getting back with Tristan.”

However, E! is saying that Khloé only wants to have a good parenting relationship with Tristan and nothing more. “Nothing makes Khloé happier than seeing True spend time with both of her parents. Tristan has been trying to get back with her since the day he cheated, and she is still not buying it. She likes being on good terms and co-parenting. She doesn’t want to rock the boat right now.”

Here’s to hoping that Khloé realizes she deserves WAAAYYYY better.