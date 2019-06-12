Khloé Kardashian Reacted To Allegations That Tristan Cheated On His Pregnant Ex With Her & We’re Unable

On Wednesdays, we talk about Kardashian drama. Just when you thought that the whole Tristan/Khloé clusterfu*k had vanished into the abyss, sis, you were wrong. Khloé’s reaction to allegations that she was Tristan’s mistress is full of drama, intrigue, tea, and foolishness. Let’s dive right in shall we? So way before the Tristan Thompson was caught with his hands (and his peen) on other ladies, and well before he kissed Jordyn Woods–rumors swirled that Khloé was actually his mistress. (A true pot/kettle saga if you ask us.) When Khloé and Tristan began dating in 2017, the world knew that he had a pregnant “ex” girlfriend, Instagram model Jordan Craig. (Yes, her name is also Jordan). However, both Tristan and KoKo insisted that their relationship never overlapped with the one the NBA player had with Craig.

Now, for her part, Craig has stayed classy and unbothered this entire time. She’s posted gorgeous photos of herself and her adorable son on IG, and minded her business throughout this 2-year-saga. She dogged quite a bullet with Thompson. Now, Radar Online just posted court documents from Craig alleging that Tristan cheating on her with Khloé caused a major strain on her pregnancy. In the docs, Craig states,

This brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy. My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications.

Because the NBA baller put True’s mom through the same thing about a year later, and she was so quick to drag 21-year-old Jordyn Woods over a kiss, Khloé is rushing around trying to clear the air. In a series of Instagram stories, Khloé tells her side of the story saying,

I’m disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but…I need to say my truth. Take it as you will. My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship. He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed my physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.

Clearly, Khloé was never in a relationship with Craig, so it was never her responsibility to remain faithful. However, we’re not sure why anyone would want to date someone who had a baby on the way. It’s inviting drama and clownery into your life, which is exactly what happened to Koko.

Tristan and his Groupon peen have revealed themselves for who they truly are, both Jordan and Khloé have their precious babies, and hopefully, they can all move on.

This is my truth! The truth I believed and trusted. If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this! I pray my truth is in-fact that. Lord knows I pray but now, I really don’t know what to believe. Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul I am sorry! I’m sorry for any pain that has been created either way.

Let’s all just ask the universe for the spirit of discernment and good sense as we press forward in this thing called life.