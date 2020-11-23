Khloé Kardashian Reacts to Tristan Thompson’s Boston Celtics Move & Hints She Won’t Follow

Is Koko headed to the East Coast? Well, judging from Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to Tristan Thompson’s Boston Celtics move, it seems the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is probably staying put in Los Angeles. The Good American founder, 36, is reportedly on board with Tristan’s career update, but she “doesn’t intend to uproot” her and daughter True Thompson’s life on the West Coast, a source tells E! News.

On Saturday, November 21, Tristan’s agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, confirmed to Yahoo Sports that the NBA star signed a two-year $19 million deal with the Boston Celtics. Previously, the pro baller, 29, was a player for the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons. Since news broke of Tristan’s career update, members of Khloé’s family have taken to social media to congratulate him—including Khloé’s older sister, Kim. The KKW founder shared a celebratory message on her Instagram Story: “Boston here we come!!!” Meanwhile, Khloé has yet to issue a comment on Instagram. But one source for E! News says that the reality star is “supportive” of Tristan’s move to Boston.

“Khloé is supportive of Tristan and his career,” the source told E!, before addressing fans’ concerns over whether Khloé might be making the move to Boston with Tristan. “She is very much settled with True in L.A. and doesn’t intend to uproot her and their life,” the source explained.

At least that’s the plan, for now. “They don’t know what’s going to happen,” the source added, “They are still figuring things out.” So, it’s possible Khloé’s plans might change—after all, this wouldn’t be the first time Koko moved across the country to be with her daughter’s father.

Back in 2018, Khloé made the move from Calabasas to Cleveland during basketball season while Tristan played for the Cavaliers. But that was before Khloé and Tristan’s split due to his infamous cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, a.k.a. Khloé’s little sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend in February 2019. The couple recently reunited in August of 2020, just a little over a year after their breakup.

In October, a source told Us Weekly that their rekindled romance is “doing really good,” but that Khloé is still “taking it day by day.” According to the source, “Khloé has been warned by everyone that if he even looks at another girl, that’s the last straw.”