Khloé Kardashian Had an Interesting Reaction to Kim’s Dinner Date With Tristan Thompson

Oh Koko, our queen of shade. We’ve been waiting a long time for Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to Kim and Tristan Thompson’s dinner date, and it doesn’t disappoint. Kim and Tristan, a.k.a. Khloé’s cheating ex, made headlines last fall after they were spotted dining together in New York City—granted, they were joined by a few of Kim’s friends, including La La Anthony, Jonathan Cheban, and Simon Huck. Nevertheless, fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians were eager to see whether the moment made it onto the show, and of course, how Khloé handled it all.

Her actual response is definitely…interesting. We can’t tell if Koko is being shady AF, downright unbothered, or is actually being supportive. A combination of all three, perhaps? You decide for yourself. Keep in mind the fact that when Tristan was caught kissing Jordyn Woods, Kim was one of the first Kardashians to call them out in support of her sister. So the fact that she ended up exchanging a “cordial” hug with Tristan months later could have been a cause for concern.

Khloé did handle it well, given the circumstances. She received a FaceTime call from Kim at the time, where she explained how the dinner date came about.

“I was leaving the Mercer Hotel and then I get a call on my cellphone from Tristan. And he was like, ‘Oh my god! I’m right next door,'” Kim said. “And he’s like, ‘What are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘I’m gonna go have dinner with my friends.’ So, I was like, ‘Do you wanna come?'” Oop.

Khloé was a little taken aback, but not entirely. “You invited him to dinner?” she asked.

“But I was just like, what did I do? Is it a bad look? Should I not invite him to dinner?” Kim replies.

“I think you gotta do what’s best for you,” Khloé responded, with a note of sarcasm. “If you want him to have a drink at the end, there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s beyond generous of you,” she added, emphasis on “beyond.”

Kim attempted to make sense of the situation, defending her reasoning. “I don’t think what Tristan did was, obviously, right. Like, that’s not my thing and I brutalized him,” Kim explained. “But, I also know that that’s True’s dad and that mom cheated on dad, you know what I mean? And all of their friends forgave mom.”

Seemingly understanding, Khloé didn’t attack Kim for her decision. She played nice, instead. “No, I think what you’re doing is a nice thing,” she replied, but not before reiterating her earlier statement: “I think it’s beyond generous of you that you invited him.”

Is Khloé beyond unbothered, or bothered here? Who knows. But at least Kim’s conclusion of “I think forgiveness is the best way,” is something even Koko knows how to practice.