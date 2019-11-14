Khloé Kardashian ‘Doesn’t Seem Interested’ In Tristan Thompson’s Attempts To Date Her Again—Oop!

Does this sound familiar? KoKo’s baby daddy is back trying to win her over—only this time, People confirmed it. And turns out, Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to Tristan Thompson’s dating attempts is as mature and measured as we could expect from her. The 34-year-old mother to True Thompson apparently “doesn’t seem interested” in all of Tristan’s grand gestures.

The 28-year-old NBA player is reportedly in active pursuit of his baby mama. “Tristan still tries to date her,” says a source, “but she doesn’t seem interested. She seems very happy the way things are. She loves just being a mom and focusing on work.” Yes, KoKo! Growth! Commitment to oneself! You love to see it. Our People source thinks so, too: “It’s hard not to admire Khloé. She decided that she was going to be in a good place with Tristan because of True, and she really is,” they said. “She refuses to be bitter and dwell on the past.”

As far as Tristan goes, though, it looks like this man still has some growing up to do. He’s been desperately pining for her after screwing everything up. You’d think a serial cheater would learn when to move on, no? Instead, he’s busy hitting up his pal Drake for advice on which luxury car to buy her, dropping heart-eye emojis on her Instagram posts, and penning long-winded, flirty captions of his own. You know, like the one he wrote this week when Khloé won two People’s Choice Awards:

“Wow wow wow @KhloeKardashian 👑👑 Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that. So proud of all you have accomplished this year. Revenge body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU. It’s more about what in life really gives us true happiness and is holding us back from achieving that. True and Myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night. Y’all are truly role models to our younger generation. Keep leading with love and happiness. You go girl!!! *martin voice* ❤️❤️”

Yep, that’s something totally normal to hear from the man who was caught hitting on her baby sister’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. We wouldn’t be interested, either.