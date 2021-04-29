Khloé Seemingly Responded to Those Tristan Cheating Rumors With a Cryptic Quote About ‘Good’ People

Read between the lines. Since news of his alleged affair, fans have been waiting for Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to Tristan Thompson and Sydney Chase cheating rumors.

Sydney, a member of the group The Blackout Girls, claimed in an episode of the “No Jumper” podcast on April 22 that she and Tristan had a romantic relationship while he was still with Khloé. “It was a peek-a-boo dick but baby it was good,” Sydney said when one of her friends asked her about sex with Tristan. Sydney then claimed that Tristan told her that he was single and no longer with Khloé. “I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore,” she said. She also alleged that the two “talked and hung out” on several occasions.

In a TikTok video on Monday, April 26, Sydney doubled down on the claims that Tristan cheated on Khloé with her. “Yes the Tristan rumors are true,” she wrote on her TikTok. In the video, Sydney said that Tristan last contacted her on April 13, the day after his and Khloé’s daughter True’s 3rd birthday. She also told viewers that Tristan messaged her after her claims on the “No Jumper” podcast. “The last time we had contact—besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter’s birthday party,” she said.

Since the news, Khloé has remained silent on her social media. But in a post on Wednesday, April 28, fans believe that Khloé subtly responded to the rumors with a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story about “good” people. “People who don’t hesitate to share a kind word or do a good deed to brighten up someone else’s day are the best kind of people,” the quote read.

Prior to her quote about “good deeds,” Khloé posted another cryptic quote on her Instagram Story about “guilt,” which many believed to be a response to Tristan’s cheating rumors. “No amount of guilt can change the past and no amount of anxiety can change the future,” the quote read. KoKo also posted a tweet on her Instagram Story about protecting her “energy” and staying positive: “Invest in your energy, invest in your environment. Your environment has a direct impact on your life, so be intentional with it,” the tweet read. “Surround yourself only with people who can contribute to your growth and expansion. All energy is contagious.”

In a past Instagram Live in April 2021, Sydney claimed that Tristan told her that Khloé wasn’t “his type. “Tristan literally said, ‘Yes baby I like that. I want to see what they look like. I’m curious. You got me excited to come back,'” Sydney said at the time, forgetting that she was on an Instagram Live with her friend. “Oh yeah, this is on Live. I’m about to fuck myself in the ass. Oh well, it’s fine.”

She continued, “Apparently Khloé is not his type but I’m his type. He wanted the status and be able to keep that status but I looked just like his ex and am his type [like] his baby mama…But he just called me and told me, ‘You’re what I like’ and I’m like, ‘You’re with someone.’ There’s no way she doesn’t know.”