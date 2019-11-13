Lamar Odom Just Got Engaged & Khloé Kardashian’s Reaction Is Actually So Supportive

It’s been a busy week for KoKo’s ex, who just got engaged to life coach Sabrina Parr after a pretty speedy three-month-long relationship. Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to Lamar Odom’s engagement, however, wasn’t one of surprise. According to sources with Us Weekly, Khloé “isn’t surprised Lamar quickly got engaged.” In fact, “She heard about the engagement from friends,” ahead of time, so she wasn’t taken quite so off guard as the general public was.

And ever the peace-keeper, Khloé is also remaining nothing but supportive of her ex-husband. “Khloé wants Lamar to be happy. She has always had hope that he would find his way and live a long and healthy life,” says another E! News source closer to the KarJenner family. After staying by Lamar’s side throughout his nearly-fatal overdose, Khloé has plenty reason to only want peace for the man she once called her husband. Recently, she even appeared on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, talking about meeting up with Lamar and chatting as friends once again. While that may or may not have happened now, “She’s happy for him if he has found happiness again,” says the anonymous source. “The chapter of her life that she shared with Lamar is closed and she has moved on. She harbors no ill will or jealousy. She wishes him nothing but the best.” And that is so, so evident. Khloé is always so mature.

Not everyone else is, however—and that includes Lamar Odom himself. Turns out, the father of two didn’t even think to privately tell his kids that he was getting engaged before announcing it for the world on social media. His son, Lamar Morales-Odom Jr. left a furious comment on his father’s post after it went live on Instagram:

“Not a txt or phone call to see how people who’ve known this dude his whole life to see how we would feel or react. Knew shawty for 4 months and already got you twisted, fam n friends already don’t approve of homegirl but she already got your ass ina sunken place. Shame family gotta find out on social media but that’s been how life been all the time as a son of an Odom.”

Woah. The comment has since been deleted, and Lamar Jr. left an additional comment apologizing for his harsh reaction, but that’s gotta sting big time, nonetheless. Looks like Lamar Odom can still take a nod from ex, Khloé, and learn how to keep the peace.