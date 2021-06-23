Khloé Just Posted a Cryptic Quote After Tristan ‘Betrayed’ Her Trust & Allegedly Cheated on Her Again

WTF? That pretty much sums up Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to Tristan Thompson’s split from her following rumors that he had another affair, and honestly, we don’t blame her.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, hinted at how she really feels about Tristan’s alleged cheating with a cryptic post to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 22. “I whisper WTF to myself at least 20 times a day,” read a photo of a pink letterboard, reposted by Us Weekly. Social media users immediately began reading into Khloé’s quote, as it came just one day after fans learned she and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 30, had reportedly broken up.

Khloé and Tristan’s breakup was first reported by Page Six on Monday, June 21, with sources telling The New York Post magazine that the pair—who have dated off and on since 2016—actually split “a few weeks ago” following earlier allegations that Tristan had cheated on Khloé with model Sydney Chase in April. “They’re getting along. There is no drama,” an insider told Page Six. “Everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting.” The former couple share a 3-year-old daughter, True.

According to an insider who spoke to E! News on Tuesday, June 22, that the Good American founder broke up with the Boston Celtics alum after he broke her “trust” amid the rumors. “They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired,” the source said. “Khloé really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She’s done and says she will not go back.”

News of the split also came amid rumors that the former Cleveland Cavaliers star was spotted “disappearing” into a room with three women at a birthday party in Bel-Air on Friday, June 18, according to the Daily Mail. Eyewitnesses told the newspaper that Thompson came out of the room looking “disheveled” about 30 minutes later. “Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up,” one insider claimed to the Daily Mail. “He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier—she’s always out and about at parties.”

“When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled,” the source continued, adding, “He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4 a.m. with his entourage.” The insider went on to claim that Thompson was “repeatedly grabbing this one girl’s butt” during the party.

Following the allegations, Thompson seemingly denied the report on Twitter. The athlete simply shared a message with five blue cap emojis, a way of saying that the reports were “all cap”—a.k.a., false. Still, it seems the damage was already done.

For now, sources tell E! that Khloé and Tristan will keep things amicable as they continue to co-parent their daughter. “They have been co-parenting and have seen each other several times in the last week with True, but are not romantically together,” a source explained, noting that Khloé “will undoubtedly make every effort to ensure that Tristan and True continue to have the same amounts of time that he’s always had with her.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock.

