Khloé Kardashian Is Totally Unimpressed By Tristan Thompson’s Flirty Instagram Comments

Who ordered more Khloé-Tristan drama?! Khloé Kardashian is reportedly NOT moved by her ex-boyfriend’s recent attempts to win her back on Instagram. Khloé Kardashian reacted to Tristan Thompson’s flirty Instagram comments by (basically) smiling and moving on. She even thanked Wendy Williams for coming to her defense on the topic on a recent episode, where Wendy slammed Tristan for leaving the comments.

Ever since Tristan royally screwed up his relationship with Khloé by cheating on her with her sister’s BFF, he’s been trying to win her back, reportedly with Drake’s assistance (random, we know). Most recently, he started leaving a series of thirsty comments on Khloé’s Instagram page, including a heart-eyes emoji and the word “perfection” under a photo of Khloé as Anna Nicole Smith. He later deleted that compliment, but the flirty IG comments haven’t stopped. Anyone who’s ever been haunted by a crappy ex can definitely relate to the situation—it’s a little annoying, a little satisfying, and ultimately doesn’t mean very much at all. That’s exactly how Khloé feels about Tristan.

“At the end of the day, Khloe has been through the toughest times with Tristan already and there’s nothing he can do or say to win her back at this point,” a source told HollywoodLife.

Another source added: “Tristan doesn’t have a legit chance on getting back with Khloe, but Khloe loves seeing that he is trying because it shows her that he knows what he lost.” But being a great father to their daughter True is way more important to her than leaving cute comments on Instagram.

Wendy Williams addressed the drama on a September 24 episode of her show, calling for Tristan to “leave [Khloé] alone.” Khloé apparently appreciated the call-out, the first source told HollywoodLife. “Khloe really respects Wendy Williams for showing her support when it comes to Tristan trying to win her back.”

Time to let it go, Tristan.