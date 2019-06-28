Khloé Kardashian Reaction To Tristan Thompson’s Birthday Tribute To Her Is Deliciously Shady

She was living her best life yesterday, but Khloé Kardashian just reacted to Tristan Thompson’s birthday tribute for her, and we cannot stop laughing at the shade. If you didn’t know, Tristan is Khloé’s ex and the father to her young daughter, True. To say that the Good American founder and the NBA player ended on bad terms would be the understatement of the year. Not only did “Third Trimester” Thompson cheat on Khloé while she was pregnant, but the final straw came Valentine’s Day weekend 2019 when he kissed KarJenner family friend, Jordyn Woods.

After some initial outbursts about the entire ordeal, Khloé has tried to keep her head high and move on. For her 35th birthday, her sister, Kylie Jenner threw her a lavish celebration full of flowers, cakes, and balloons. However, there was a blimp in Khloé’s magical day. Tristan hopped on Instagram to share a sickeningly sweet birthday tribute to Koko, and the internet was flummoxed.

“Happy birthday @KhloeKardashian,” he wrote. “You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.”

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ WE ARE CONFUSION!

Apparently, we weren’t the only ones scratching our heads.

A source close to Khloé quickly ran to people to clarify some things. “[Khloé] didn’t really get why he posted it,” they said. “They have a child together but are not together.”

The KarJenners were also not amused by Tristan’s lil note. “Her family thinks he posted it because he wants to make himself look good,” they said. “Tristan and Khloé co-parent True, but that’s it.” Apparently, True’s mom is no fan of co-parenting with Thompson either.

We’re just glad Koko was able to celebrate her birthday without Tristan’s antics, we also hope this means she’s done with him for good. She had us a little shook a couple of days ago when she posted a quote on IG talking about falling in love again.