Khloé Kardashian’s Reaction To Lamar Odom’s Tell-All Book Is Extremely Shocking

With so much that has happened to her this year, we’re glad the Good American designer is focused on her daughter and her own happiness. Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to Lamar Odom’s book on KUWTK is actually so surprising. It seems like no matter where she goes–True’s mama is still plagued by the ghosts of exes past. Still, she’s handled a lot of it very well.

After the whole Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods drama in February– Khloé had to deal with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom releasing his memoir, Darkness to Light. Since the Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet was married to the former NBA baller from 2009-2017 a good chunk of their relationship is in the tell-all book.

As well all now know–Lamar has struggled with drug addiction for a good portion of his life, and it took quite a toll on his marriage to Khloé. In a forthcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians — Khloé speaks with her sister, Kim Kardashian about some of the personal things Lamar revealed in the book.

The stories are intense–especially one that suggested that Khloé walked in on him with other women. In the KUWTK clip–Khloé gets candid about her feelings. “I’m fine. It’s his truth,” she tells Kim. “He’s allowed to tell his version. Him and I each played a significant role in each other’s lives … If I talk about my past I would hope my marriage would be a chapter that I would talk about and, you know, for him, the same thing. We tell [the public] what happens to us. And for Lamar, if this is his story to tell — a lot of this stuff was never my place to ever talk about. But it’s definitely his place because it’s happened to him.”

She goes on to say that after watching him struggle with addiction–she’s pleased that he’s really focused on his sobriety. “So, if he feels like talking about it and this is a form of his healing or therapy, I actually think it’s really courageous to talk about the amount of addiction that he’s had. Like, the depths of it,” she explained. “It doesn’t bother me. I appreciate that it’s so honest. It’s not all great, but it’s… I appreciate the honesty in it.”

