This Is How Khloé Kardashian *REALLY* Feels About Kim Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Hanging Out In NYC

Honestly, we’re still a bit shooketh ourselves. Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s NYC dinner date is blowing our minds. If you didn’t know–Khloé’s big sister and the father of her daughter were spotted at dinner together in NYC earlier this week. After watching Tristan publically disrespect Khloé and seeing Kim’s ire towards him on Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s she’s the last KarJenner we would ever expect to see with him.

After all, when he was caught kissing, Jordyn Woods–Kim was one of the main people to come for both of them. However, Kim was dining with her friends—La La Anthony, Jonathan Cheban, and Simon Huck—at Estiatorio Milos in New York City when Tristan joined their table. According to TMZ, the pair even exchanged a “cordial” hug.

Since we know Kim and Khloé are super close, we were 99% certain the Good American founder knew about this, but now we know how she really felt. “Khloe and Tristan have made a lot of strides in their relationship so she’s got no issue with Kim being friendly towards him,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “She knows that Kim is being that way out of respect for her and True [Thompson] and she appreciates that.”

Apparently, Khloé was also aware that Kim and Tristan might run into each other. “Khloe was aware that Tristan was in New York but she had no desire to go to Fashion Week,” the source revealed. “She is very happy to be spending the week at home in LA with True. Being a mom is Khloe’s top focus at the moment, she has wanted this for so long and she is not taking one second for granted. She is very happy right now.”

Whew being the bigger person seems too hard to us. We also know that Tristan is apparently trying to win Khloé back. On the Season 17 premiere of KUWTK–he even tried to kiss her just weeks after the Jordyn Woods drama after she invited him to True’s first birthday party.

We can’t.