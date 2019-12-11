Khloé Kardashian’s Reaction to Jordyn Woods’ Lie Detector Results Is So Shady

“Liars are always ready to take oaths” was Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to Jordyn Woods’ lie detector test this week. Yikes. While the quote wasn’t exactly specified as a message toward Jordyn, many fans understood the context when they saw it posted on the 35-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s Instagram Stories Tuesday night. Koko always knows how to spin a repost into a cryptic warning—what else would you expect from this queen of shade?

But what does Khloé think Jordyn’s still lying about, exactly? Earlier this month, the Good American founder also took to her Instagram Stories to suggest that she’s officially over the whole Jordyn and Tristan cheating drama (you know, the one where Tristan Thompson, Khloé’s then partner and father to their daughter, True Thompson, allegedly kissed Jordyn at a party.) “I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. But now it seems like she’s not quite wishing that happiness and joy upon Jordyn.

And that’s perhaps because the 22-year-old model isn’t ready to let this whole thing go without stating her truth—especially because she lost a whole friend, Kylie Jenner, over the rumors. So instead of allowing this drama to blow over (as all things KarJenner eventually seem to), Jordyn insisted upon taking a lie detector test after her appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk episode from months ago. And the results were surprising.

When asked by the polygraphist, “Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?” Jordyn responded with a calm yet resounding “No.” But was she lying? Also no.

The polygraphist—who has conducted tests for over 25 years in the forensic criminal and civil investigations—was certain that Jordyn was telling the truth. “You definitely passed, and I believe you’re being truthful in the test,” he said at the end of the test.

Truth or no truth, Khloé isn’t really buying it. And she’s entitled to believe what she wants. She did name her own daughter “True,” after all—something tells us that Khloé has a strict vision of what she wants her own reality to be.