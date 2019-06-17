Khloé Kardashian Weeping Over the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Is Beyond Heartbreaking

The upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will definitely be a tear-jerker, to say the least. We all know what happened between Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson, but actually seeing Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to the cheating scandal on our televisions at home will be entirely heartbreaking. In the trailer for the forthcoming, two-part series finale of KUWTK, E! gave us a glimpse into exactly how the 34-year-old reality star found out about what went down between her boyfriend, and child’s father, and her little sister’s BFF.

Of course, the world knows what was true about the events that transpired, but in the clip, it’s the very early stages—Khloé, Kim & Kris have no idea what to do with the information they’ve been given. Larsa Pippen, a family friend of the Kardashians, can be heard speaking in the trailer. She explains, “Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other last night,” as Khloé wipes tears from her eyes.

Momager, Kris Jenner tries to do some damage control, comforting her daughter while also pointing out that they need all the facts—“We just need to figure out what the whole full story is,” Kris says. But Khloé’s older sister, Kim, is not about to let Thompson get away with any of it, insisting that they have all the confirmation they could possibly need. Kim chimes in with, “Tristan admitted it!”

Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, has a difficult time processing everything. “I’m just like, ‘What were you thinking?’” the beauty mogul says in the clip. While Khloé lost her boyfriend, Kylie also suffered a loss— her best friend—a few months ago when this all went down. Essentially, the series finale is setting us up for failure—we are about to watch the demise of two beautiful relationships built on trust, crumble because of a betrayal. Sounds dramatic but…such is life. (Or at least, such is the reality star life of the Kardashians).

Khloé reached out to her fans after the release of the finale trailer, saying she won’t be putting her normal commentary out in the twitter-verse next week. And we don’t blame her. “Well needless to say I won’t be live chatting next week,” she wrote. “Sorry guys.” But given how emotional and raw the episode is, we doubt even die-hard fans would expect the reality star to live tweet.

Buckle in people because Sunday is going to be a bumpy ride. We already have tissues ready.