Khloé Kardashian Is Convinced Jordyn Woods Deliberately Hung Out With James Harden

Just when we thought this would all blow over–Khloé Kardashian reacted to Jordyn Woods and James Harden’s dating rumors and we’re unable to deal. Last week, Jordyn was spotting dancing at a bar in Texas with the NBA player, who dated Khloé briefly back in 2015. Though both Jordyn and Harden have denied anything more is going on–the media and KarJenner fans tried to come for the curve model. This is following the 21-year old’s kissing scandal with Khloé’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Now, a source close to Khloé is saying that Good American founder believes Jordyn’s actions were deliberate. The insider told Hollywood Life,

Khloe Kardashian is truly confused as to why Jordyn Woods was hanging out with James. Khloe feels Jordyn is hanging out with her exes deliberately to get a reaction out of her and truly doesn’t care about her or her family’s feelings. She does not believe she accidentally ran into him at all. To Khloe, this was not a coincidence. It’s really disheartening and she wishes she would stop. She honestly thought after Tristan, she would never be seen with a Kardashian ex ever again and feels this is really a low blow and not cool.

To be honest, we think it’s a reach, but we’re just here so we don’t get fined.

After Jordyn and Harden were spotted in the same bar, Kylie Jenner officially unfollowed her former bestie on Instagram. An insider told Hollywood Life, “Kylie was so upset when she heard Jordyn was out with James Harden, so she decided to unfollow Jordyn on Instagram. It was the final straw for her. She still followed Jordyn because she still had just a little bit of hope that with time, they could talk and try to rebuild something.”

It’s probably best that everyone has moved on.