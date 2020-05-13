Khloé Kardashian Is Not Pregnant With Tristan Thompson’s Baby & She’s ‘Disgusted’ By the Rumor

Khloé is setting the record straight once and for all. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter on Wednesday, May 13 with a message—and let’s just say that Khloé Kardashian’s “pregnancy” with Tristan Thompson response was decidedly clear.

The 35-year-old Good American founder slammed the pregnancy rumors that began circulating after earlier reports claimed she was expecting a second child with her ex, 28-year-old Tristan Thompson. The pair already share daughter True, who celebrated her second birthday in April. But Khloé made clear that’s the only baby they’re sharing—for now.

“I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing,” Khloé wrote. “SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

Khloé added, “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true… it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

Fans speculated that the KUWTK star was pregnant after noticing a series of photos featuring pink flowers on her Instagram Stories. While that doesn’t seem like much of an indicator, others were suspicious that Khloé was expecting when she posted several throwback photos and flicks only featuring her face and body from the waist up on Instagram. Clearly, the assumption was way off.

The idea that Khloé would have another child with Tristan isn’t entirely off-base, however, after the star opened up on KUWTK about potentially having the NBA athlete be a sperm donor for her future child. “After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan. Because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” Khloé said in a recent episode. “But it’s weird because Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.”