Did Kris Jenner Mastermind Khloé, Kylie, and Kim’s Simultaneous Pregnancies?

You’ve probably heard the earth-shattering news by now that Khloé Kardashian, the third Kardashian daughter, is pregnant and expecting a baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, according to People, TMZ, and other sources. If one Kardashian mom-to-be wasn’t enough, Khloé’s sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are also expecting. Also, all three ladies are eerily due around the same time. Kylie and Khloé are reportedly due in February, while Kim‘s surrogate is expected to give birth in January.

And though we’re sure mom Kris Jenner is receiving heaps of congratulations for welcoming three grandkids soon, fans are also praising the momager for other reasons. Given that the back-to-back pregnancy news coincidentally fell around the time of the 10th anniversary of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” fans are speculating that the soon-to-be grandma of seven masterminded the whole plan to rake in some extra cash.

But before you get too excited at the epic reactions to Khloé, Kylie, and Kim’s pregnancies, it’s important to note that nothing is confirmed, and until we hear the news straight from the ladies’ Instagram feeds, everything is technically a rumor.

That said, while we wait for official confirmation, here are some hilariously entertaining Tweets calling for Kris’s raise.