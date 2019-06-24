Khloé Kardashian Had A Pregnancy Scare Right Before The Jordyn/Tristan Cheating Scandal & Oh…

The Kardashians lead very public lives, but on Sunday evening we learned about a health scare that the youngest sister was experiencing in private. Khloé Kardashian had a pregnancy scare before the scandal between Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson broke. In the first half of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians two-part season finale, we learned that the reality star was silently suffering from severe migraines and nausea for a couple of month leading up to the affair. At one point, her younger half-sister, Kylie Jenner, entertained the notion that Khloé must be expecting baby #2 because she assumed the symptoms were pointing to pregnancy.

“I get really bad migraines but they’ve been increasing more and more. And I don’t know if my migraines and nausea are caused by the same thing, I’m not really sure,” she said. “Some days I feel great and I don’t feel nauseous at all and I don’t have a headache and I’m fine. And then the next day, the slightest thing might really upset me, and I get blindsided by them.”

Kylie suggested Khloé take a pregnancy test, just to have an answer. The test came back negative, and Khloé breathed a sigh of relief.

“Obviously you can’t plan everything, but I just don’t know if the right time is [now] — there’s a lot going on,” she said. “I don’t know if I could have handled it if it did say ‘positive’ at the moment.”

“I’m happy that I’m not pregnant because I didn’t want to be, but with that being said, now I’m like, ‘Why the f— am I nauseous all the time?’ ” she ruminated. “I almost wish I was so I could say that’s why I’m nauseous.”

Things only got worse for Khloé, who canceled a trip to go see Thompson in Cleveland. The 34-year-old instead went to get an MRI in Los Angeles.

“Literally my whole head feels bruised because it’s been pounding for so long and it’s terrifying,” she said. “I’m supposed to go to Cleveland tomorrow to see Tristan, but the way I’m feeling right now, I don’t know if I can be on a flight like that. I’ve been throwing up blood. It’s so intense. I’m blind in my left eye.”

Luckily, the MRI came back with good news…well, sort of. It confirmed there was nothing wrong with her brain but it was inconclusive on what could actually be causing the intense migraines. Unfortunately, Khloé didn’t have much time to continue digging into her health concerns, because right around that time, she found out about the alleged hookup between Woods and Thompson.

“It’s disgusting,” Kardashian said of the scandal. “I’ll never understand the depths of this … I was just hoping for a better outcome for my daughter and for myself.”

Thompson, who, according to Khloé was full of remorse, also expressed suicidal thoughts.

“He’s like, ‘I can’t stop thinking about you and what mess I have caused,’ ” she said. “He’s doing this to get a reaction out of me. Oh, so I’m just allowed to say ‘I’m going to kill myself’ at any time? That’s crazy.”

They sent a family friend to go check on Thompson, to make sure he was doing okay mentally. But Khloé’s BFF and sort-of brother-in-law, Scott Disick, thought Thompson was the last person his friend should be worrying about in her time of suffering.

“The fact that Khloé is sitting here heartbroken but still worrying about Tristan’s feelings and the possibilities of him being upset or possibly hurting himself — I mean, it just goes to show that Khloé is an unbelievable person that loves so hard and so much,” Disick said. “Somehow she just keeps getting the short end of the stick, and it’s unfair and it’s hurtful and it’s really hard for me to sit and watch.”

Khloé then went into detail about how she was feeling, opening up about the betrayal. “I feel like I’m so heartbroken,” Khloé said. “Right now, I don’t feel much of anything. I’m in shock. This is a debilitating blow to my soul. It’s so humiliating, it’s hard. There are some days you just want to cry.”

Same, Khloé. Same.

The hardest part for Khloé was understanding how someone so close to her could think so little about her in that moment.

“I just think everyone is so twisted. Jordyn didn’t think about me, she didn’t think about Kylie … she didn’t think about my daughter. She didn’t think about Tristan. And she didn’t think about herself,” she said. “They’re both at fault. I’m not blaming just Jordyn. Tristan, we’ve all known what he was capable of. Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant. I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.” (Thompson was reportedly unfaithful while Khloé was pregnant with their now one-year-old daughter, True Thompson).

The second part of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E! Fortunately, we know Khloé is doing well now post-affair. But it’s still super hard to watch her go through the trauma first-hand. Keep a box of tissues close by.