Khloé Kardashian Just Shut Down Claims She Had ‘Face Transplant’ After That Viral Photo

New face, who dis? Khloé Kardashian responded to plastic surgery claims after a photo of her “new look.” As fans remember, Khloé went viral last week after she posted a photo on her Instagram of her in a white top with bronzed skin. “location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋,” she wrote in the caption.

After she posted the picture, the post, which has more than 5 million likes, received thousands of comments from fans who believe that KoKo heavily edited her face to look different. The Good American designer has been quiet about the claims until Thursday, April 28, when she took to her Instagram to post another picture. This time, the photo showed KoKo in a turtleneck as she pressed her finger against her face. “Why do you look so different in all your photos?” one fan commented.

Khloé’s response? “from my weekly face transplant clearly.” L-O-L.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn’t confirm or deny that she photoshopped her pictures, fans are pretty sure that Khloé did some digital work to her first photo. “I love Khloé but fuckk she does not need to do so much Facetune lol like she doesn’t even look like herself,” one comment read. Another user wrote, “I don’t keep up with the Kardashians. When did they recast Khloé?” to “Khloé Kardashian don’t even got the same skull anymore.” One more person added, “What is Khloé even meant to look like she looks different in every goddamn pic.”

While she stayed mum about her recent photos, the youngest Kardashian sister confirmed in a 2016 blog on her now-defunct website that she has edited her legs in Instagram posts before because how disproportionate they are after a past car accident.

“To this day, I remember the exact streets (Ventura Blvd. and Coldwater Canyon). I was speeding and the other car ran a stop sign. I was was wearing my seatbelt but the strap was under my armpit,” she wrote on her website at the time. “I was in a small Mercedes and it compacted in the wreck. My head and upper body went through the windshield and my legs were stuck under the steering wheel.”

She continued, “”Whenever I post a picture of my legs on Instagram, everyone comments on how fucked up my knees look. My right leg is an inch and a half thinner than my left because my muscles deteriorated and never recovered. Yes, I did Photoshop it, but I was trying to make my thinner leg look bigger to match my other leg!!! All I want are big, thick thighs and I hate how skinny my legs are.”