Khloe Kardashian: Pictures of New Couples Tattoo with Lamar

I don’t care howwwwwww married or in love you are (the number of w’s emphasizes my point), do NOT get a tattoo of someone else’s name unless they are dead and maybe not even then. You should especially not get matching tattoos of each other’s names if a) you got married after dating only a few months or b) your last name is Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian, recently married to Lamar Odom, writes on her blog:

“When we were at dinner, I just knew I wanted a tattoo for Lamar in the web of my hand. Once we got to the shop we decided on getting each other’s initials. I got ‘LO’ in cursive on my right hand and he got ‘KO’ on both hands.”

This is basically relationship suicide.

Here is a short list of celebs who got tatted up, then broke up:

Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee

Kristin Cavallari and Nick Zano



Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder

The list goes on…