Khloé Kardashian Turned Off Her Instagram Accounts After Being Accused of Photoshop

So here’s the thing—almost everyone gives their photos a little fine-tuning these days. Perhaps adding a filter to make that sunset a bit more vibrant or editing out something you didn’t want in the background. But Khloé Kardashian just reacted to Photoshop fail comments on her Instagram photos by turning off comments. It seems the reality star was sick of the hate and reading comments about her supposed over-editing.

Kardashian has been known to edit her photos before sharing them to her 89 million follows. Some fans found her photos to be too extremely edited, and they started to let her know by commenting on the pictures. Kardashian then turned off the comments section and followed that with a post about how she’s just trying to do her best.

Two days ago, the youngest Kardashian sister shared a photo of her walking up a set of stairs and looking back at the camera. Fans were quick to notice that the reality star seemed to have edited her head, body and legs pretty intensely. The photo does look a bit unnatural. You can actually see the creases in the archway around her (particularly on the right-hand-side of the photo). It doesn’t have its normal shape—aspects of it look pulled in or stretched out. (But who knows? Maybe that was the way it was taken.)

The comments were…not nice. Some were making jokes about her looking like a “bobble-head.” Surprisingly, Kardashian left the comments on for this photo and even a few more after that. However, she appears to have turned off her comments section as of this morning.

Four hours ago, Kardashian posted this selfie with the caption, “I believe in you, your abilities and you heart! Stay positive about everything. Each one of us, is simply trying to figure it all out.” And there are zero comments.

And one hour earlier she shared this simple pink photo with little hearts. And again—no comments:

So she definitely has removed the comments section—we just don’t know for how long. Fans will probably go through withdrawal if they’re unable to comment on Kardashian’s photos.