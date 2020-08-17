Fans Think Khloé Kardashian ‘KUWTK’ Scene Proves She Photoshops Her Instagrams

Bring the receipts! Twitter users think Khloé Kardashian’s Photoshop fail was exposed in a KUWTK scene. Here’s what happened: Khloé went viral in May when she posted an Instagram photo that fans believe looked a lot different than she does in real life. The picture showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with bronzed skin and in a white top as she smiled at the camera. “under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋Verified location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋,” Khloé captioned the post.

Though she never confirmed if the photo was edited, fans believed at the time that Khloé heavily FaceTuned the picture from its original image. Now, fans think they have the receipts to prove that she did, in fact, Photoshop that Instagram. Enter Twitter user @dcagiunta, who went viral over the weekend, when they posted a side-by-side of Khloé’s Instagram with a screenshot from a recent episode of KUWTK. The KUWTK scene, which showed Khloé in a confessional interview, featured the reality star in the same outfit as the Instagram, which led fans to believe that it was taken on the same day.

“khloe… girl…,” the Twitter user captioned the post, which has received more than 26,000 likes and 160,000 retweets. (See the side-by-side for yourself. Needless to say, we’re shook.)

In February 2016, Khloé also went viral for what fans believe was a photoshopped picture. The Instagram showed her in a bathroom with her stomach exposed as she flexed her abs. However, some fans believed that the picture was photoshopped because of a crooked line on the door behind her, which led them to assume that she FaceTuned the photo.

In a post on her now-defunct website in May 2016, Khloé confessed to editing the picture. She explained that she was in a car accident at 16 years old and injured her knee. To fix her knee, KoKo explained that she had to have several reconstructive surgeries and needs to wear a knee brace when working out. She claimed that, because of the surgeries, her right leg is much smaller than her left, which is why she photoshopped the picture so that her legs were even.

“To this day, I remember the exact streets (Ventura Blvd. and Coldwater Canyon). I was speeding and the other car ran a stop sign. I was was wearing my seatbelt but the strap was under my armpit,” the E! personality wrote at the time. “I was in a small Mercedes and it compacted in the wreck. My head and upper body went through the windshield and my legs were stuck under the steering wheel.”

She continued, “Whenever I post a picture of my legs on Instagram, everyone comments on how fucked up my knees look. “My right leg is an inch and a half thinner than my left because my muscles deteriorated and never recovered. Yes, I did Photoshop it, but I was trying to make my thinner leg look bigger to match my other leg!!! All I want are big, thick thighs and I hate how skinny my legs are.”