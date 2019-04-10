Khloé Kardashian Might’ve Photoshopped Her Instagram & It Looks Like She Has 14 Fingers

The Kardashians can’t seem to catch a break. And their seemingly continuous photoshop issues have fans freaking out. The latest photo that people are taking issue with is Khloé Kardashians Instagram Photoshop fail where her fingers are really messed up. In fact, Instagram users are saying it looks like the reality star has 14 fingers. That is four too many! (For anyone who…forgot how to count…)

Khloé recently disabled the comments section on some of her photos because of the hate she was getting for over-editing her photos. Well, little did she know that this time it would be her hands that would get her in trouble! Khloé shared a throwback photo from Diana Ross’s 75th birthday celebration two days ago. The 34-year-old mom looked incredible in her gold gown and full hair (and the boobs she just can’t get enough of), but that’s not what people are focusing on. Instead, people are staring very intently at the odd number of fingers Khloé seems to have. One would think after the numerous photoshop issues her sisters have run into, Khloé might be a bit more careful. Kourtney ended up with too many toes in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians promo photo, and Kim was recently accused of paying paparazzi to edit photos of her before posting them. Oy vey. But now Khloé has 14 fingers, and we don’t know what to do about it. It seems whoever photoshopped Khloé’s photo for her did not realize the error. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

And here are the hands…

One user wrote, “She has six fingers apparently 😂😂.” Another asked, “what’s with the fingers?” One user needed help counting, writing, “Ummm… how many fingers do y’all see?” To which another user replied, “14 wtf?? 🤔😂🤣😆🙄”

To be fair, the nails on her fingers make it confusing. It could just be weird shadows and stuff making it look like she has multiple fingers. Either way, not ideal. But honestly? She still looks as fierce as ever so we’re no complaining.