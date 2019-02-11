Keeping Up with The Kardashians first aired on October 14, 2007—12 years ago! While the show led to mostly good things for the family, Khloé Kardashian didn’t think she was overweight until KUWTK. It’s led to several spin-offs and success, including fashion and beauty lines, for each of Kris Jenner’s daughters. But the show also had its negatives.

Khloé recently discussed the insecurities she faced when the show first aired and how it affected her opinion of herself and her body. In an interview for Stellar magazine released on Saturday, February 8, the Strong Looks Better Naked author opened up about her insecurities as a result of KUWTK. “I never, ever considered myself chubby or overweight. I didn’t know that I was until I went on TV and everyone told me I was fat,” Kardashian said. “I never felt that way, because my family never allowed me to.”

The 34-year-old reality star was just 22 when the first season aired, and while she’s undergone some serious changes in the way she works out and conducts herself, it’s not surprising that the comments have stayed with her. You never forget being bullied, but, like Kardashian, you can move beyond it.

Kardashian’s trainer Gunnar Peterson told Us Weekly in September 2018, “Khloé understands that [working out], it’s a lifestyle.” He explained that the former Revenge Body host knows that exercise isn’t a “quick fix” and that losing weight and ultimately getting the body she wants is a long-term time commitment.

Peterson said Kardashian has “embraced the process so it’s not always, ‘What’s my goal?’ Goals are great, but it’s about ‘What’s my process?’”

Body positivity is so important and Kardashian is already making sure her 9-month-old daughter, True Thompson, learns the lesson early on. “As silly as it sounds, I do positive affirmations with [True] in the morning,” the reality star told Stellar. She went on to say that she will sit in front of the mirror with baby True saying, “I am beautiful.”

In an Instagram with True on Sunday, Kardashian made a Mean Girls jokes in her caption, writing, “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom” I think True found my posing funny lol Happy First Birthday, Storm-a-Lou 🌩” She was celebrating her niece Stormi Webster’s first birthday.

Kardashian shares little True with boyfriend NBA star Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian in 2018, just days before his daughters birth. The couple has had a rocky relationship since then but it seems as though they are choosing to stay together and work through their issues, especially for the sake of their daughter.

Thompson shared this photo on Instagram over Thanksgiving. “I’m soo blessed 🙏🏾🙏🏾,” he wrote. “Happy thanksgiving from my family to yours #GiveThanks #blessed”