Khloé Kardashian Is So Over That Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods Drama—Thanks For Asking

The last six months have been super trying for one of the most beloved Kardashians–but she wants you all to know that she is moving on. Khloé Kardashian’s over the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods cheating scandal and she wants you to move on too. Since the premiere of Season 17 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is just around the corner–Khloé went on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show to talk about everything that went down over Valentine’s Day Weekend.

She explained,

I know everybody makes mistakes, I think it’s how you handle it and I think apologies need to be as loud as your disrespect was or to me it’s not sincere. I’m forgiving. I’m forgiven. I’m not someone who holds a grudge. If I do that it’s only going to affect me…that chapter is closed for me. I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people. I just want everyone to just be better people with each day. That’s genuinely how I feel. You know, that’s really it.

Since the scandal–everyone (except for Tristan) has flourished. Khloé has been focusing on herself, her businesses and her baby daughter, True. Also, though she and Kylie Jenner are no longer besties–Jordyn has covered Cosmopolitan U.K. magazine, she’s been seen hanging with her new BFF Megan Thee Stallion and she has gotten several deals.

This is certainly not to excuse Jordyn’s behavior–however, we all know that Tristan kissed her and we think it’s convenient that everyone likes to forget that the mother of Tristan’s son was pregnant when he and Khloé started dating. But we’re just here so we don’t get fined.

Khloé told Ryan that despite the hurt and pain of it all. She’s a better person because of it. She explained, “Things have to happen to me for me to become a better person as well, and if we can’t laugh at it, what in the hell am I going to do? Sit in a ball and cry?…You have to laugh and still move on with life and know that everything is going to be okay.”

That’s that on that.