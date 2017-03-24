Orange-Red Is the Most Powerful Color, Says Khloé Kardashian

Next time you see Khloé Kardashian rocking a brightly colored frock in a certain hue, know that she’s consciously trying to call attention to herself. Kardashian says she’s “feeling” orange-red, and nothing can come as higher praise than that in the Kardashian family.

“Nothing feels more empowering than rocking this punchy hue in a sea of LBDs,” Kardashian wrote on her website. “Try it the next time you’re feeling fierce and want to stand out from the crowd.”

In case you think she’s just pulling a random color out of thin air and not practicing what she preaches, her Instagram tells a different story. Whether wearing an orange-red lip with a black dress, an orange-red tracksuit while getting her makeup done, or a full-on orange-red bandage dress dress by House of CB, this lady is committed to rocking this color right now. She’s definitely “feeling” it.

In case you want to try the look, Kardashian benevolently shared some options on the cheap that come in that color, including sweatpants from Forever 21, Adidas’ Trefoil hoodie ($70), and OPI nail polish in Tasmanian Devil Made Me Do It. Thanks, Khlo. We’re on it.