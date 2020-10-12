Khloé Kardashian Was Nicole Richie’s Assistant the Same Time Kim Worked For Paris

How did we never know this? Khloé Kardashian was Nicole Richie’s assistant at the same time Kim Kardashian worked for Paris Hilton.

In a recent interview of the “Emergency Contact” podcast, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recalled how she met co-host Simon Huck while working as an assistant for Richie. “I was Nicole Richie’s assistant and you were Jonathan Cheban’s assistant and we met five faces ago,” Khloé joked, referencing their plastic surgery.

KoKo, who said she didn’t work for Richie “long,” explained that the two have known each other since they were kids and she became her assistant after Richie became famous from her reality show The Simple Life, which ran from 2003 to 2007. “I went to school with her,” Khloé said. “She was one of my best friends growing up and we were just really, really close and then when she started doing Simple Life — I think it was after Simple Life — she just needed some help and I just needed a job.”

As fans will recall, Khloé’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, also worked for Richie’s Simple Life costar, Paris Hilton, around that time. In an episode of KUWTK in 2019, Kim confessed that her career wouldn’t be what it is today without Hilton. “I really would want to do anything for her. She literally gave me a career, and I totally acknowledge that,” Kim said in the episode.

Khloé responded, “A lot of people, no matter how they got their success, they wouldn’t say, ‘I got my career cause of Paris,’ and they wouldn’t say, ‘I’m going to do you a favor,’ they’d be like, ‘Haha bitch, look who’s popping now.’ You’re so sweet and kind and your schedule’s crazy.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September, Paris opened up about KUWTK ending after 20 seasons in 2021. “They have huge business empires. I am sure they want to spend their time doing that and being with [their] families,” Hilton said. “[They] have so many things going on.”

She continued, “And after 20 seasons, I think they are ready to just live their life and not be on camera every second.”

