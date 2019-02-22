Khloé Kardashian Might Actually Be the Next ‘Bachelorette’ After Tristan Thompson’s Cheating

This has been a tough week for the Kardashian family. Kylie Jenner’s best friend reportedly cheated with Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy, causing their breakup. But now fans are excited about the possibility of Khloé Kardashian as the next Bachelorette following Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods’s cheating scandal. What’s the best way to get over an ex? Date 30 guys at once!

Twitter is all about it, so naturally, we’re on board too. The executive producer and creator of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Mike Fleiss, has even tweeted that he’d love to have Kardashian on the show. Fleiss took to Twitter on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 to ask fans who they want to see as the next Bachelorette. “Now who do you think should be our next #TheBachelorette? #TheBachelor,” Fleiss wrote.

Fans were quick to respond with some of their favorite women from this season of The Bachelor, but one Twitter user used this opportunity to really think outside the box. The Betchelor Podcast decided to throw out the newly single mom-of-one: “Khloe Kardashian,” @Betchelorprod wrote. The tweet now has over 29 thousand likes and 4.5 thousand retweets. For the most part, the Twitter-verse thinks this is an excellent idea.

“Oh that would be a great season,” one user responded. Another was in full support but had a stipulation, “I would 300% tune in. But no NBA players.”

Then, a fan came back with a dig at Thompson saying, ” Strictly NBA players but bench warmers like Colton who barely/never actually played professionally.”

One fan called them out for their premature humor saying, “too soon.” (Well— that’s kind of true. Kardashian’s world was just turned upside-down on Monday).

And Fleiss surprised all of us with a Tweet that no one was expecting— he essentially just confirmed Kardashian is a possibility.

“@khloekardashian is very much in contention… Stay tuned! #TheBachelorette,” Fleiss tweeted.

Say what? Is this a decision he made on his own or did he check with the family? Anyone who knows anything about the Kardashian family is that no decisions get made without the stamp of approval from mom-ager, Kris Jenner.

But it seems Fleiss already knows this. He followed up his OG Tweet with this clarification: “Any decision regarding @khloekardashian as the new #TheBachelorette will need to be approved by my dear friend @KrisJenner …”

So, it seems Kardashian’s name is still in the ring for the next Bachelorette. And other celebs are all about it. Sarah Hyland was freaking out on her Instagram story. “This,” she wrote after seeing The Betchelor’s Tweet.

Then she got really excited after Fleiss’s tweet revealing that it might happen:

Well, Khloé, you’ve got Sarah’s approval! The ball’s in your court.

Even The Bachelor and The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison is on board. “Hey # BachelorNation should we discuss this?” he tweeted yesterday.

While neither Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson have officially confirmed the split, we’re pretty convinced the reported cheating between the Cleveland Cavalier’s player and 21-year-old model was the nail in the coffin for Kardashian. We’ll see what’s next for Kardashian and her nearly one-year-old daughter, True. Good things, we’re sure—whether that includes The Bachelorette or not!